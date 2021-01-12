GOBankingRates' Announces Their 9th Annual Best Banks Rankings For 2021

GOBankingRates continues tradition, nine years in the making, with their 2021 Best Banks rankings to help readers across the country achieve their financial goals in the new year

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we shut the door on 2020 and look to begin 2021 with more thoughts of financial hope and well-being, GOBankingRates is excited to announce their Best Banks and Credit Unions of 2021 .

The team of researchers at GOBankingRates has analyzed over 4,300 data points across more than 120 banks and 50 credit unions to determine the Best Banks and Credit Unions of 2021 in the following eight categories:

Best Savings Accounts 2021

Axos BankCitizens AccessSynchrony BankGoldman Sachs Wells FargoCapital One Ally BankJPMorgan ChaseBettermentFNBO Direct

Click here to see the winner and full list of finalists for the Best Savings Accounts of 2021

Best Checking Accounts 2021

Wells FargoBank of AmericaDiscover BankSimple BankPNC BankBettermentE*TRADETIAA BankTruist Bank Ally Bank

Click here to see the winner and full list of finalists for the Best Checking Accounts of 2021

Best CD Rates and Accounts 2021

Goldman Sachs Ally BankSynchrony BankDiscover BankCapital OneCIT BankTD BankComenity BankTIAA BankNBKC Bank

Click here to see the winner and full list of finalists for the Best CD Rates and Accounts of 2021

Best Money Market Accounts 2021

U.S. BankPNC Bank Ally BankCIT BankSynchrony Bank Sallie Mae BankTIAA BankDiscover BankTD BankBBVA USA

Click here to see the winner and full list of finalists for the Best Money Market Accounts of 2021

Best Regional Banks 2021

Truist BankCitibankBBVA USACapital One BankTD BankFirst-Citizens Bank & Trust CompanyFirst National Bank of OmahaBMO Harris BankHSBC Bank USAZions Bancorporation

Click here to see the winner and full list of finalists for the Best Regional Banks of 2021

Best Online Banks 2021

Ally BankMarcus by Goldman SachsDiscover BankSynchrony BankCitizens AccessAmerican Express BankBarclays Bank DelawareCIT BankFNBO DirectSimple Bank

Click here to see the winner and full list of finalists for the Best Online Banks of 2021

Best National Banks 2021

U.S. BankBank of AmericaWells Fargo BankJPMorgan Chase BankPNC Bank

Click here to see the winner of the Best National Banks of 2021

Best Credit Unions 2021

Navy Federal Credit UnionAlliant Credit UnionDelta Community State Employees' Credit UnionEastman Lake MichiganWright- Patt Credit Union, Inc.Wings FinancialThe Golden 1 America First

Click here to see the winner and full list of finalists for the Best Credit Unions of 2021

In addition to these eight categories, GOBankingRates has incorporated a new resource for their readers across the country to help them Live Richer™ by banking better with the Top 100 Banks of 2021 .

"For this year's installment of our Best Banks research we looked at over 100 financial institutions based in the US, while analyzing approximately 4,300 individual data points across a multitude of factors," said Andrew Murray, Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates. "Whether it was initial deposits, branch locations, mobile app ratings, late fees, savings rates, etc., no stone went unturned in our research to find our audience the Best Banks of 2021."

Throughout the past nine years, the GOBankingRates' audience has expressed their need to know who the best banks are to work with and through our annual research we've answered those questions. GOBankingRates continues to analyze hundreds and hundreds of banks and credit unions to help Americans find the very best products for achieving their specific financial goals no matter where they are.

