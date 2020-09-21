GOAT And Michael B. Jordan Partner For Exclusive Sneaker Raffle In Support Of GirlTrek

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOAT , the global platform for style, has partnered with Michael B. Jordan to raffle off five exclusive sneakers, with all proceeds benefiting GirlTrek , the largest public health nonprofit for African-American women and girls in the US.

Inspired by Michael's favorite movies - 'Nightmare Before Christmas', 'Casino', 'Sandlot', 'Coming To America' and 'Last Dragon'- each pair of sneakers has been customized by the Shoe Surgeon, reinventing some of Jordan's favorite silhouettes.

Participants can enter by purchasing raffle tickets on the GOAT app and GOAT.com starting on September 21st at 10am PT through September 27th at 11:59pm PT - winners will be announced on September 28th.

"I've loved sneakers since I was a kid and there are so many people in the sneaker community that inspire me," said Michael B. Jordan. "Coming up at a time where I couldn't afford all these kicks, I would use my imagination to think about what my sneaker would look like if I had a chance to build it. Knowing that designing a pair of kicks has always been something I wanted to do, my best friend Sterling Brim introduced me to the Shoe Surgeon who provided me with an opportunity to combine my passion for sneakers and film and design some incredible sneakers inspired by some of my favorite movies. I'm excited to partner with GOAT to showcase my custom kicks to a community that loves sneakers as much as I do. More importantly, I'm excited to help bring awareness to the health movement amongst African-American women, a cause that's close to me and my family."

"GOAT has always supported and admired individuals who use their platform for a cause such as this initiative being led by Michael B. Jordan," said Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of GOAT Group. "Michael is deeply involved within the community and we're honored to partner with him on this project, which is intended to help empower African-American women and girls and enable them to be their greatest."

As the nation's largest public health nonprofit for African-American women and girls, GirlTrek encourages women to use walking as a practical first step to inspire healthy living, families, and communities.

"At GirlTrek, we lace up our sneakers and walk each day as a declaration of self-care. So, we're beyond thrilled that Michael B. Jordan recognizes the beauty and power of Black women walking in the direction of our happiest, most healthiest lives," said jewel bush, GirlTrek's Chief of External Affairs. "As the largest health movement for Black women in the country it truly is a gift when Black men are passionate about Black women's health and ready to join us on the frontlines."

ABOUT GOATGOAT is the global platform for style. Founded in 2015 to bring trust to the sneaker community, the technology platform has since expanded to offer apparel and accessories from the world's leading contemporary, avant garde and luxury brands. Through its unique positioning between the primary and resale markets, the company is able to surface styles from the past, present and future, delivering authentic products to over 20M members across 164 countries.

ABOUT GIRLTREKWith 830,000 members and counting, GirlTrek as profiled on CNN , is the largest health movement and nonprofit for Black women and girls in the country. GirlTrek encourages Black women to use radical self-care and walking as the first practical step to leading healthier, more fulfilled lives. GirlTrek is on a mission to inspire one million Black women to walk in the direction of their healthiest, most fulfilled lives by the end of 2020 and it all starts with taking the pledge at GirlTrek.org.

GirlTrek's co-founders, T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison have been featured on the TED Stage. Both of their TED Talks have more than 1 million views (2017) The trauma of systematic is killing Black women. A first step toward change … and (2018) The most powerful woman you've never heard of . GirlTrek has recently launched the #BlackHistoryBootCamp virtual walk and podcast series. It has been covered by Vogue and NPR . The podcast is available at Apple Podcasts , Spotify , and Buzzsprout platforms.

