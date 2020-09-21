Goalsetter Family Money App Featured In Apple Store And Launches Teen And Tween Debit Card

Black-owned, trend-setting Family Money App introduces the Cashola Card, the only teen and tween debit card in the market with culturally-relevant and game-based financial education

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goalsetter, the family money app that aims to close the wealth gap for the next generation of Black and LatinX kids, was the featured "App of the Day" in the Apple Store on September 16, 2020, confirming its best-in-class status and availing its life changing technology to thousands of new families.

The Apple Store placement comes a week after Goalsetter launched its Cashola Card, the only teen and tween debit card in the U.S. that includes financial education.

"We were excited to be recognized by Apple as a next-generation finance app deserving of this coveted "App of the Day" spot in the Apple store," stated Tanya Van Court, CEO and Founder of Goalsetter. "Apple's recognition has turbo-charged us for the next stage of our growth."

The fintech startup continues its mission to put 1 million kids and teens on the path to financial freedom with the best app, savings account and debit card for kids and teens in the market. Goalsetter's game-based financial literacy quizzes rooted in memes and gifs from pop culture, social media personalities, and hip-hop artists, make Goalsetter the only fintech app for kids that actually provides standards-based financial education.

"We are more than just an App or a debit card," added Van Court. "We are a path to financial freedom for the next generation of kids and teens."With debit cards for teens and culturally relevant financial content for K-12, Goalsetter seeks to enable a generational shift in all Black and LatinX kids - from cradle to graduation and beyond - towards saving and wealth creation.Black and female-owned Goalsetter was a first mover in the kids' financial technology and education eco-system.Despite Van Court's experience with the classic lack-of-access to capital conundrum common to many Black Female founders, Goalsetter has continued to thrive on the strength of its superior product, a relentless focus on its core audience and an overarching goal of empowerment, one savings account at a time.

Easily access Goalsetter for your family today.

Download on iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/goalsetter-a-family-money-app/id1440624866 Download on Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.goalsetter Share our Instagram Post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CFM0R1kjzlC/?igshid=gawzr3tml4ql

Contact: Arturo Nunez arturo@aiecreative.com +17862233622

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goalsetter-family-money-app-featured-in-apple-store-and-launches-teen-and-tween-debit-card-301134836.html

SOURCE Goalsetter