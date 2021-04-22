GoalBased Investors Raises $2.75 Million To Democratize Access To Financial Planning And Advice

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoalBased Investors (GBI), a digital platform that democratizes access to goal-based financial planning and advice, has raised $2.75 million in a seed funding round led by Silicon Valley venture firm True Ventures, with participation from The Venture Collective (TVC). The company is on a mission to create a better, easier financial planning experience that helps anyone, regardless of financial literacy, achieve their goals.

GBI was founded by a team with deep roots in financial services and technology. Their firsthand experience with people lacking in financial preparedness yet looking to reach financial goals for life's big milestones informed GBI's core product. GBI was created as an express platform to help individuals plan for their financial goals, regardless of level of financial literacy, and easily match with the expert advice needed to successfully achieve them. Unlike other a la carte solutions, GBI offers this full suite of capabilities in one streamlined, gamified experience.

"Too often, you see products that require individuals to become more financially literate in order to use them," said Chip Castille , founder of GBI and former managing director at BlackRock. "At GBI, we believe that FinTech shouldn't expect individuals to do more. It should do more for individuals."

GBI's platform consists of two apps - one for consumers and one for advisors. "The apps work together to open up a more effective dialogue by putting consumers and advisors on the same side of the table with a common way to talk about planning," said Becca Long , GBI's head of sales.

In just a few clicks, consumers build plans for their most important goals using a gamified points system. They receive a plan score and browse a community of credible financial advisors who can help them improve on and implement their plan.

Advisors send back suggested enhancements that improve the consumer's plan score. Consumers immediately see the value an advisor adds and can connect to implement their plan.

"This team is on a mission to strip away some of the intimidating jargon from financial planning that makes it daunting for people," said Phil Black , co-founder of True Ventures. "Bridging communication between the average consumer and advisors who can help them is an incredible use of technology. We believe in Chip, his team and their honest mission to help people achieve their life goals."

"We're excited about GBI's goal of lowering the barriers for people to get the advice they need to achieve their savings goals. Financial inclusion impacts so many individuals, and GBI's platform will address this head on," said Gina Kirch , co-founder of TVC.

GBI's platform and companion apps will launch in Summer 2021. Download them in the Apple App Store or subscribe to the GBI newsletter at https://goalbasedinvestors.com/sign-up .

About GoalBased Investors GoalBased Investors (GBI) is a digital platform that helps individuals quickly build meaningful financial plans for life's important goals and easily match with an expert who can help make them successful. GBI's mission is to create more access to financial planning and advice by facilitating more effective, efficient conversations around financial goals.

About True VenturesFounded in 2005, True Ventures is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm that invests in early-stage technology startups. With more than $2.8 billion under management, True provides seed and Series A financing to entrepreneurs in today's fastest growing markets. To learn more, visit www.trueventures.com.

