GO2 Foundation For Lung Cancer "Simply The Best" XV Virtual Gala Honors Those Working On The Front Lines To Fight Lung Cancer

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer announced it will celebrate Genentech with the "Simply the Best Award" at its XV Virtual Annual Simply the Best Gala on November 14, 2020 at 6:30 pm PT. Genentech will be honored for its continued dedication to research and development of new lung cancer treatments.

"Lung cancer is a major area of focus and investment for Genentech, and we are committed to developing new approaches, medicines and tests that can help people with this deadly disease," said Alan Sandler, Global Head of Product Development Oncology. "We are honored to be recognized by the GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer as we work toward more effective treatment options for every person diagnosed with lung cancer."

Genentech currently has five approved medicines to treat certain kinds of lung cancer and more than 10 medicines being developed to target the most common genetic drivers of lung cancer or to boost the immune system to combat the disease.

As the understanding and treatment of lung cancer continues to advance, so do the number of people diagnosed with the disease. Each year, nearly 225,000 Americans receive a lung cancer diagnosis and more than 160,000 will die of the disease. Eighty percent of those recently diagnosed never smoked, or quit more than a decade ago.

"While significant challenges of lung cancer remain, thanks to the many pioneers in research, discovery and treatment, like Genentech and our other awardees, we are moving closer each day to making lung cancer a manageable chronic disease," said Bonnie J. Addario, 15-year lung cancer survivor, co-founder and chair of GO 2 Foundation.

Due to distancing protocols during the pandemic, the Simply the Best Gala, GO 2 's largest annual fundraising event, will be held virtually this year.

"While we never imagined we wouldn't all be together in person for our 15 th Annual Simply the Best Gala, we look forward to joining together virtually to celebrate the groundbreaking achievements of the cancer researchers and treatment developers who support our efforts to advance lung cancer research and patient care," said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, co-founder of the GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer.

More information about the 15 th Annual Simply the Best Virtual Gala is available here.

About GO 2 Foundation for Lung CancerFounded by patients and survivors, GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer transforms survivorship as the world's leading organization dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer. We work to change the reality of living with lung cancer by ending stigma, increasing public and private research funding, and ensuring access to care.

About Genentech Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

