Go-Yunnan Joined Hands With Lonely Planet For Tourism Promotion

KUNMING, China, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 3, 2020, Go-Yunnan partnered up with Lonely Planet China. After more than two months of preparation, Go-Yunnan V1.5 was officially launched on August 31. Through its partnership with Lonely Planet China, Go-Yunnan hopes to make it easier for overseas travelers to enjoy their trips to Yunnan and create indelible memories with a comprehensive travel application as well as website.

Over the 40 years since its inception, Lonely Planet has become one of the world's most authoritative travel brands. Its destination-oriented push for independent exploration and environment-friendliness have made the brand a bible for independent travelers.

Recently, Go-Yunnan app officially released its V1.5, adding Lonely-Planet-featured "Yunnan Highlights", " Yunnan by Month", "Festivals and Events" and "Itineraries", and new functions such as "Ask for Local" and "Email Registration and Login", in a bid to create more enjoyable experiences for travelers from abroad. Having upgraded and optimized its core services such as "Essentials" and "Translator", the new Go-Yunnan app presents a visual feast that takes users deep into the destination as a local travel guide to understand the environment, folk customs, culture and history of the thriving southwestern province. It aims to reshape the concept of travel, which used to be sightseeing, into a lifestyle of travelers to learn about the world and renew themselves. As long as travelers have a cellphone, they can follow in the footsteps of Go-Yunnan to experience the local customs and cities of Yunnan.

The beauty of Yunnan comes in many folds: gorgeous blossoms dot everywhere all year round, from parks to alleyways, from cities to mountains; each ethnic group in different regions has its own mouth-watering delicacies; beneath the azure blue sky, heart-warming sunshine freshen up the weary and the tired; 25 ethnic groups, of which 15 are only seen in Yunnan, have been living here for generations; colorful cultures flourish and converge here, giving rise to brilliant wisdom. It is hoped that by joining hands with Lonely Plant China, Go-Yunnan will shed new light on this border province and capture the hearts of travelers.

