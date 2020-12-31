Go Store It Finishes The Year With Nine Storage Acquisitions In The Month Of December

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Store It had a busy December, closing on nine storage assets in the span of two weeks. The assets were located in Wilmington, NC, Charleston, SC, Asheville, NC, Ft Myers, FL Dallas, TX and Houston, TX. The assets will all be re branded to Go Store It.

In total the acquisitions make up over 6,000 units and over 850,000 rentable square feet. Total dollar amount of the acquisitions is over $85,000,000. Go Store It is actively looking for more storage opportunities throughout the Country.

"These acquisitions presented a unique opportunity for Go Store It and gives us more scale in our target markets. We already have an existing presence in several of these markets and we were able to enter the Dallas market. We look forward to continuing to grow in each of these MSA's in 2021" said Ryan Hanks, Founder and CEO of Go Store It.

The properties were acquired as part of a Joint Venture with Cerberus Capital Management. These assets mark the Joint Venture's 11th acquisition together and is under agreement to acquire several other assets in the near future.

Based in Charlotte, NC Go Store It specializes in the acquisition, development and management of self-storage assets throughout the county. Go Store It currently has over 3,300,000 square feet of storage space under ownership and over 30,000 units. Go Store It is an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, LLC which has offices in Charlotte, Charleston, and Nashville.

CONTACT: investors@madisoncapgroup.com

