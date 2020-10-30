Go Store It Acquires The Vault Storage In Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Store It has recently acquired The Vault self-storage located in Rock Hill, SC a growing suburb of Charlotte. This will be Go Store It's fifth location in the Charlotte MSA. The asset will be re branded to Go Store It.

The Vault features 520 units and 70,000 net rentable square feet. It also features an ample amount of parking for cars, Boats, and RV's. There is also a planned expansion for the facility

"This acquisition presents a unique opportunity for Go Store It and gives us more scale in a target market. There is a big demand for quality storage and the market has high barriers to entry. We look forward to owning the facility and getting started on the expansion," said Ryan Hanks, CEO of Go Store It.

The property was acquired as part of a Joint Venture with Cerberus Capital Management. This is the Joint Venture's second acquisition together and is under agreement to acquire several other assets in the near future.

Based in Charlotte, NC Go Store It specializes in the acquisition, development and management of self-storage assets throughout the county. Go Store It currently has over 2,500,000 square feet of storage space under ownership and over 25,000 units. Go Store It is an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, LLC which has offices in Charlotte, Charleston, and Nashville.

