GO Group Offers Father's Day Gift Ideas

CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer travel plans are back on the itinerary! If the man in your life is ready to get out and hit the road, check out GO Group's recommendations for Father's Day gift ideas to help him make the most of his next trip.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth SpeakerAny trip is better with music. The Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker lightweight speaker is compatible with any phone's Bluetooth, is waterproof, and comes with a convenient silicone strap. The battery lasts for six hours, guaranteeing premium Bose sound for long excursions. VSSL Flashlight FlaskWhether using it at the grill or setting up camp, the VSSL Flask is the most fun dad will ever have with a flashlight. This heavy-duty, four-mode LED flashlight includes a precision compass, two collapsible stainless steel shot glasses, and nine oz. of storage space for his favorite spirit. Tile Luggage TagsWith Tile tags, any easily lost object can be easily tracked with the touch of a button. Simply pair the tag with the Tile mobile app and attach it to any item, such as keys, luggage, laptop, etc. The tile can help locate items within 400 feet of the users location. AlphaBeing Inflatable LoungerThe AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger needs no electric, manual pumps or lung power to inflate it. Simply swing it around to catch the wind then seal it up to create the perfect lounge chair or multi-person couch. Lightweight and affordable, they're the perfect accessory the great outdoors. JOTO Waterproof Phone PouchNothing ruins a phone faster than water. To make sure dad's day doesn't get trashed get him the JOTO Waterproof phone pouch. These waterproof pouches are completely translucent and allow full touchscreen accessibility so dad can still snap pictures or send a text without risking damage to his phone. Each pouch also includes a lanyard strap to help prevent loss.

The GO Group LLC is the nation's largest airport ground transportation provider, serving airports in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe. In response to COVID-19, the company has launched its GO Safely initiative with extensive procedures to ensure drivers and passengers are protected and vehicles are thoroughly sanitized. For more information, visit www.goairportshuttle.com.

