Go Bigger For Better: HUAWEI Band 6 Features FullView Display With Two-Week Battery Life And SpO2 Monitoring

MARKHAM, ON, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Huawei Canada today announced the newest member of its HUAWEI Band Series, HUAWEI Band 6. With consumers increasingly demanding more from their wearable devices, the new HUAWEI Band 6 has been greatly enhanced in terms of design, battery life and health fitness monitoring.

HUAWEI Band 6 is Huawei's first smart band to include a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView Display with a 64 percent screen-to-body ratio, meaning it can display more information while remaining stylish. Moreover, HUAWEI Band 6 inherits the two-week battery life from Huawei wearable products.

Supreme comfort and accurate fitness & health monitoring are crucial for smart bands. With this in mind, HUAWEI Band 6 adopts extremely high requirements on the design, materials, and various sensing technologies. Weighing just 18g, the HUAWEI Band 6 offers a lightweight wearing experience for all-day fitness monitoring. HUAWEI Band 6 is not only the first Huawei smart band that supports All-Day SpO2 monitoring, but also provides users with a full range of fitness & health monitoring features such as heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring. For fitness monitoring, the HUAWEI Band 6 supports 96 workout modes for professional data monitoring and analysis to help users exercise scientifically.

Leading the trend in smart band design

HUAWEI Band 6 comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView Display with a resolution of 194*368 and 282PPI for vivid content. The colourful screen display provides users with greater clarity of information and gives workout and health data in a more user-friendly display ratio. Users can easily swipe up and down, left and right, just like using a smartphone touchscreen.

Compact design with two-week battery life

HUAWEI Band 6 inherits Huawei wearable's long battery life to manage the power consumption from the larger display. Supported by a high-efficiency chipset and smart power-saving algorithms, the HUAWEI Band 6 enables continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring with a 14-day battery life for uninterrupted use. On top of this, the HUAWEI Band 6 supports fast charging via a magnetic charger. One five-minute charge can sustain the smart band for two days of typical use. Weighing only 18g, the HUAWEI Band 6 is a remarkable piece of kit, standing out with its vivid FullView Display and 2-week battery life.

A new lifestyle featuring proactive fitness management

Fitness health monitoring features are one of the most popular features for smart band users. Thanks to the hardware modules optimised, based on the Huawei TruSeen TM 4.0 and new smart power-saving algorithm, the HUAWEI Band 6 now supports All Day SpO2 monitoring. It monitors users' blood oxygen level. HUAWEI Band 6 also provides continuous, real-time, and accurate heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring; it will also alert the user if the resting heart rate is too high or too low.

The fitness features of HUAWEI Band 6 also bring a whole new experience to users. The 11 professional workout modes such as indoor and outdoor running, cycling, and rope skipping, and 85 customized modes, including fitness, ball games, and dancing types, offering wide coverage of workout tracking.

HUAWEI FreeLace: Wireless Earphones Evolved

HUAWEI FreeLace will also be available in Canada beginning June 11 th, 2021. HUAWEI FreeLace is made of memory metal wrapped in liquid silicon which offers a decorative appearance, and feels soft and skin-friendly. Inside each of the speakers is a large dynamic driver unit with a diameter of 9.2mm. Comprising an ultra-thin TPU diaphragm and titanium plating, the drivers deliver a punchy bass and smooth treble. HUAWEI FreeLace supports easy Bluetooth pairing by using the USB Type-C connector hidden between the right earbuds and its cable from the volume buttons. It also can be plugged to the USB Type-C port of any smartphone, tablet or PC for quick charging—a five-minute charge gives the earphones up to four hours of playback time. HUAWEI FreeLace provides up to 18 hours of playback or 13 hours of talk time on a single charge. Magnetic Switch improves portability of the earphones, while its built-in Hall sensor makes control more intuitive than ever: connect both sides and the earphones go into sleep mode, and they will automatically resume once separated.

HUAWEI Band 6 is available in Canada on June 11 th with the MSRP of $98.99 CAD in Graphite Black and Amber Sunrise colours.

The HUAWEI Band 6 and the HUAWEI FreeLace will be available at select Canadian retailers including Amazon, Staples, Canada Computers, Visions Electronics, Walmart, Newegg, Memory Express, TSC and more.

About Huawei Consumer BGHuawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

Established in 2008, Huawei Canada ranks amongst the top corporate R&D investors in the country and is committed to connecting Canadians for a better, brighter future.

Disclaimer: The data is based on testing results in Huawei labs. The battery life is 14 days for average users or 10 days for intensive users. Features are not designed for medical use and the product is not intended to be used for medical purposes, nor is it intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. All data and measurements should be used for personal reference only. The availability of select features may vary depending on the regions or countries.

SOURCE Huawei Consumer Business Group