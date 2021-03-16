GNS Healthcare Hires Alan Kilyk As Chief Financial Officer

SOMERVILLE, Mass., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GNS Healthcare, an AI company creating in silico patients to simulate disease progression and drug treatment at the individual patient level, is pleased to announce that accomplished finance executive Alan Kilyk has joined the company's leadership team as Chief Financial Officer effective March 8, 2021. "Alan brings a strong track record of driving results and supporting accelerated growth," said GNS Healthcare CEO and Co-Founder, Colin Hill. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our team."

Alan brings with him more than 30 years of financial leadership in high-growth life science and technologies companies of a variety of stages, both privately-held and publicly traded. "I'm excited about the opportunity to work with the amazing team that pioneered the applications of big data and AI to personalized medicine," said Alan Kilyk. "Especially with the recent launch of Gemini — The in silico Patient™, the potential impact on drug discovery, clinical drug development, and drug commercialization to improve patient treatment is tremendous. Having been in medical device and biotech for the last 14 years, I've seen the direct impact of products helping to improve or save lives. There is no better feeling than knowing your contribution played a small part in that."

In his role prior to joining GNS, Alan was Chief Financial Officer of Intact Vascular, a private venture capital-backed medical device company where he worked with the CEO on debt financing and the successful sale of the company to Royal Philips. Before that, Alan was Chief Financial Officer at Microchips Biotech, a pre-commercial biotech company, also venture-backed. Alan led the financial integration of Microchips and Keranetics and worked with leadership to develop post-merger corporate strategy, and he was instrumental in the sale of Microchips to Dare Biosciences in 2019. Alan also spent 11 years at Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, a leading global medical technology company, in a range of financial leadership roles, including Vice President Mergers and Acquisitions Integration and Vice President Corporate Accounting where he led SEC reporting. Alan spent his early career in the telecommunications industry with AT&T and Lucent Technologies.

Alan holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Stockton University and an MBA from Rutgers School of Business. He received a certificate in Coaching and Mentoring from Babson College. Alan is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of New Jersey.

About GNS Healthcare:GNS Healthcare is an AI company developing Gemini — The in silico Patient™ models from clinico-genomic data across oncology, auto-immune diseases, and neurology . In silico patients allows for clinical trials across cohorts of diverse patients to be conducted computationally by simulating disease progression and drug response at the individual patient level. GNS' REFS causal AI and simulation technology integrates and transforms a wide-variety of multi-omic and real-world data to reveal the complex system of interactions underlying disease progression—constructing in silico patients. GNS partners with the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies and health plans and has validated its science and technology in more than 60 peer-reviewed papers and abstracts.

