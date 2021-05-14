GNCC Capital, Inc. Restored To PINK CURRENT Tier On OTC Markets

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) ("The Company" or "GNCP") confirms that effective today, the Company has been restored to the PINK CURRENT Tier on the OTC Markets.

Needless to say, this will result in additional matters finally being addressed and from next week.

Your Directors wish to extend their sincere appreciation to our loyal shareholders whom have patiently waited for this conclusion.

