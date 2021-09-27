GMS Unveils Custom Unemployment Insurance Information Integration

RICHFIELD, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Management Services (GMS) , a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) headquartered in Richfield, OH, unveiled its custom integration between PrismHR's ClientSpace CRM platform and the State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES). GMS is the first PEO to have this integration, which demonstrates its ongoing commitment to streamline business processes and continuously bring more value to its clients.

SIDES is a secure, electronic, and nationally standardized platform that helps states and employers/TPAs easily and electronically exchange key information about unemployment insurance claims. With the integration between SIDES and ClientSpace, the standard three to seven-day turnaround for unemployment claims is reduced to only 24 hours, while saving GMS at least 15 hours per week in manual downloading and uploading of claims.

GMS is committed to moving to 100% digital/paperless in its product offerings. "This solution is going to help GMS keep our clients' unemployment insurance rates as low as possible by reducing overpayments and ensuring the exchange of complete and valid information with data checks. Additionally, the electronic transmittal of data will save GMS over 36,000 pages of paper per year, in our Ohio offices alone," said Christian Tracey, Chief Technology Officer, GMS.

"Partnering with GMS to integrate SIDES into ClientSpace is an exciting example of the innovation we can deliver through collaboration with our customers and a shared commitment to supporting their small business clients," said Tim Pratte, President, HRO Business Unit at PrismHR. "The integration is now being piloted with customers in additional states and we will announce its availability to all PrismHR customers in the coming months."

About Group Management Services:Headquartered in Richfield, OH., Group Management Services represents nearly 2,000 companies, representing over 38,000 employees, in 11 different locations throughout the United States. We help companies and organizations in the areas of payroll, human resources, risk management, and workers' compensation. For more information on GMS, visit: https://www.groupmgmt.com/about-us/ .

About PrismHR:PrismHR provides a complete platform to help PEOs and ASOs manage payroll, benefits, and HR efficiently for their clients. Their PEO and ASO customers support more than 80,000 small businesses using the PrismHR platform. For more information on PrismHR, visit https://www.prismhr.com

Media Contact:Contact Name Halle Schossler, Marketing ManagerPhone Number 330.418.5672Email Address Hschossler@groupmgmt.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gms-unveils-custom-unemployment-insurance-information-integration-301385939.html

SOURCE Group Management Services Inc.