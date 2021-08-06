GMO Espionage Thriller, "An Involuntary Spy," Keeps The Pages Turning

LOS ANGELES, California, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In his re-released first novel, "An Involuntary Spy," award-winning political novelist Kenneth Eade goes where no man has gone before.

LOS ANGELES, California, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In his re-released first novel, "An Involuntary Spy," award-winning political novelist Kenneth Eade goes where no man has gone before. He has made the genetic engineering controversy into a spy novel. In the new print edition of the book, released today for wide distribution through Ingram Spark, fast action and intrigue permeate the story of Seth Rogan, a biologist for the largest biotech company in the world, who, when doing tests on the company's genetically engineered (GMO) foods, uncovers dark secrets that entangle him in a web of corruption, fraud, and conspiracy from which there is no escape. Choosing the life of a whistleblower, Seth is on the run from the CIA, the FBI, and the full overreaching strength of the United States government, charged with espionage, and finds temporary refuge with an old enemy - Russia. But his peace is about to be broken as he finds himself in the role of an involuntary spy, his only chance to save his own life from the forces trying to silence him.

The Atlanta Health Examiner says: "It just could be that this book breaks the real-life controversy wide open. There are untold mysteries that may not be known for decades. Altering the foods we eat cannot be done without consequences. If natural is best for human health, GMOs are the worst."

Midwest Book Review lauds the books as, "Any who want a more realistic, modern-day James Bond complete with contemporary ethical concerns will find themselves held hostage to the fast action and intrigue in 'An Involuntary Spy,' right up to the satisfyingly-unpredictable conclusion made all the more powerful for its real basis in today's uncertain experiments, compliments of Monsanto, Dow and other genetic manipulators."

San Francisco Book review says: " 'An Involuntary Spy' is absolutely riveting, suspenseful, and an eye-opener to the controversial effects of genetically engineered food."

Described by critics as "one of our strongest thriller writers on the scene," author Kenneth Eade, best known for his legal and political thrillers, practiced International law, Intellectual Property law and E-Commerce law for 30 years before publishing his first novel, "An Involuntary Spy." Eade, an award-winning, best-selling Top 100 thriller author, has been described by his peers as "one of the up-and-coming legal thriller writers of this generation." He is the 2015 winner of Best Legal Thriller from Beverly Hills Book Awards and the 2016 winner of a bronze medal in the category of Fiction, Mystery, and Murder from the Reader's Favorite International Book Awards. His novel, "Paladine," was a quarter-finalist in Publisher's Weekly's 2016 BookLife Prize for Fiction and winner in the 2017 RONE Awards.

