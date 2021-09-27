GMC Teams Up With Marcus Graham Project To Create Pathways For The Next Generation Of Diverse Leaders In Media And Marketing

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GMC and General Motors are announcing the launch of a multi-year collaboration with the Marcus Graham Project (MGP), a non-profit organization founded to help aspiring BIPOC leaders find careers in the marketing, media and advertising industry by investing in exposure, training and mentorship. The collaboration is the first contractual multi-year commitment for MGP and comes on the heels of the expanded commitment made by General Motors to increase its investment in the ecosystem of racially diverse media, which is inclusive of the talent pipeline.

At the current rate of hiring, retention, and promotion, the advertising, media, and marketing industries will not reflect the rich racial diversity currently found in the U.S. until the year 2079. Additionally, in 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics surveyed advertising and promotion managers in the United States and found that less than one percent (0 ,7%) were Black. With this in mind, initiatives such as those led by non-profit organizations like The Marcus Graham Project, in working with General Motors, are critical to creating opportunities and pathways to develop the next generation of BIPOC leaders. To support the Marcus Graham Project in investing in programs that enact change and foster greater equality, GMC and General Motors will be sponsoring the organization's annual iCR8™ Boot Camp for three years beginning in 2022 - the organization's 15-year anniversary. The Bootcamp provides diverse aspirants in the fields of marketing and media with relevant, real-world exposure and experience to solidify meaningful careers within the industry.

"General Motors is proud to work with an impactful organization such as the Marcus Graham Project to help create opportunities and pathways for diverse talent in media and marketing, especially those in their early careers," said Tarshena Armstrong, director of diversity marketing and development. "GM and its global brands are continuously reaching and engaging with increasingly diverse audiences, which is why it's crucial that our teams are reflective of the customers and communities we serve," she stated.

Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick & GMC, noted, "We're thrilled to kick off this collaboration on the 15th-year anniversary of the organization and look forward to working together to promote and advance their mission of bringing more diverse voices to the media and marketing industries. Dynamic and diverse talent drives innovation at GMC and we are committed to creating inclusive spaces that set our teams up for successful careers."

The iCR8™ Boot Camp sponsored by GMC will give emerging marketers the opportunity to contribute to some of the brand's marketing initiatives. Participants will be tasked with creating a marketing campaign for one of the GMC nameplates, and through this assignment, they will be exposed to the campaign development process, have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with GM and GMC marketing stakeholders to learn about amplification strategies, and see the end-to-end rollout of a core pillar program. The boot camp team will function as a pop-up agency and will also provide consulting services for other brands, minority-owned small businesses, or nonprofits as well as for GMC, a premier automotive brand.

"When GMC approached us offering their support of the program ahead of our 15 year anniversary, it felt like a perfect marriage from the beginning, due to the true interest in the brand's commitment to building a pipeline of diverse marketing professionals," said Lincoln Stephens, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Marcus Graham Project. "It is also serendipitous given that General Motors was my client when the Marcus Graham Project was conceptualized and founded in 2007."

Interested applicants should visit the Marcus Graham Project website for more information about this spring's iCR8™ Boot Camp sponsored by GMC and how to apply. Applications will be accepted until November 5, 2021 and the 11-week Boot Camp is slated to begin on Martin Luther King Weekend in Dallas.

This is the first corporate relationship in MGP's upcoming call to action to support MGP's 15 for 15 capital/capacity-building campaign for the expansion of the Marcus Graham Project's programs across North America.

About Marcus Graham ProjectFor nearly 15 years ago, Marcus Graham Project (MGP) is a national organization focused on developing the next generation of diverse leaders in the advertising, media, and marketing industries through training, mentorship, and professional development opportunities to ensure the industry is more inclusive to better reflect the diverse world we live in.

About GMCWith a strong foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902 and now selling in a dozen countries across the world, GMC offers purpose-built vehicles designed and engineered to the highest standard. From the all-new compact SUV Terrain to the Sierra HD, our trucks and crossovers deliver GMC's signature combination of intuitive technologies and premium execution, with the popular Denali sub-brand representing the pinnacle of GMC design, performance and amenities. Details on all GMC models are available at www.gmc.com, on Twitter at @GMC or at www.facebook.com/gmc .

About General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

