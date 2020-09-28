GM Investing $71 Million In Two Ohio Manufacturing Plants

WARREN, Mich., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors announced today plans to invest $71 million into two Ohio manufacturing facilities, including $39 million at its Toledo transmission plant and $32 million at its Defiance casting plant. Work will begin immediately at the two locations. These investments will enable GM to retain 240 good-paying U.S. manufacturing jobs.

The Toledo investment will be used to upgrade and enhance the production of GM's eight-speed rear-wheel-drive transmission and the Defiance investment will be used to prepare the facility for future engine casting components work.

"Through these investments, GM continues to strengthen its significant manufacturing presence in Ohio," said Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North American Manufacturing and Labor Relations. "Our Toledo and Defiance teams continue to focus on building world-class products for our customers and these actions are an investment in their futures."

Since 2009, GM has invested more than $3.3 billion in Ohio. Separately, GM and LG Chem formed a joint venture - Ultium Cells LLC - and together are investing more than $2.3 billion to build a new, state-of-the-art battery cell manufacturing plant in Lordstown that will create more than 1,100 new jobs. Construction of the facility is underway. The new battery cell manufacturing plant will play a critical role in GM's commitment to an all-electric future.

In 2019, GM paid more than $450 million in taxable wages to employees in Ohio. GM currently has more than 3,800 employees in the state.

In addition, GM has continued its commitment to the Lordstown community by working closely with Lordstown Motors Corp. since May 2019 to support the launch of its Endurance pickup. The acquisition of Lordstown Motors by DiamondPeak Holding Corp. is expected to close during the fourth quarter and the company will be listed on the Nasdaq. GM is investing $75 million in the company, which includes the sale of the former Lordstown Assembly plant and production equipment.

Toledo Transmission Operations opened in 1916. Plant employees produced truck transfer cases and transmissions for four- and six-wheel-drive military trucks throughout World War II. Today, about 1,700 team members proudly manufacture and assemble GM's six-speed, eight-speed, and ten-speed rear-wheel-drive transmissions and nine-speed front-wheel-drive transmissions that are used in a variety of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. Hourly employees are represented by UAW Local 14.

Defiance Casting Operations opened in 1948 and currently employs about 580 employees. The first iron was poured at the facility on Aug. 23, 1948. Today, these team members manufacture cylinder block and cylinder head castings for inline-four, V-6 and V-8 engines used in a variety of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. Hourly employees are represented by UAW Local 211.

