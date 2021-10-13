GM Announces 2021 Q3 Earnings Conference Call Details

DETROIT, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report will release its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call for financial analysts at 10 a.m. ET.

Financial materials will be available on the company's Investor Relations website, http://investor.gm.com, in the Earnings Release section, and on GM's media website, http://media.gm.com.

Conference call details are as follows:

888-808-8618 (U.S.)

+1-949-484-0645 (international/caller-paid)

Conference Call Name: GM Earnings Call

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Audio webcast and taped replay information will be available on the GM Investor Relations website.

The company's fourth-quarter earnings announcement date is Feb. 1, 2022.

General Motors (NYSE:GM ) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet , Buick , GMC , Cadillac , and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar , a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com .

