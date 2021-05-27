GlycoMimetics To Present At Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC), today announces that Chief Executive Officer Rachel King will provide a company overview at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference. Ms. King's presentation will take place from 2:30 to 2:55 p.m. on June 3, 2021. More information is available in the Investors section of the GlycoMimetics website.

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and breast cancer, and other inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Our science is based on an understanding of the role that carbohydrates play on the surface of every living cell and applying our specialized chemistry platform to discover small molecule drugs, known as glycomimetics, that alter these carbohydrate-mediated pathways in a variety of disease states, including signaling in cancer and inflammation. As a leader in this space, we are leveraging this unique targeted approach to advance our pipeline of wholly owned drug candidates, with the goal of developing transformative therapies for serious diseases. Our leading drug candidate, uproleselan, has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the U.S. and China and is undergoing evaluation across a range of patient populations, including a Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

