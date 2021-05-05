Gluware Introduces DevOps For NetOps With Gluware Lab At ONUG Spring 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc. , the leader in Intelligent Network Automation, today unveiled its DevOps for NetOps framework featuring Gluware Ⓡ Lab, its integrated development environment (IDE), at Open Networking User Group (ONUG) Spring Conference & Expo 2021 . Delivering advanced DevOps capabilities for network operations teams, Gluware Lab enables users to accelerate the rapid development of data model-driven automation, workflows, custom scripts and API integrations that address complex and emerging enterprise use cases for intent-based network automation.

Networking best practices require increasing levels of automation and programmability alongside tight integration with DevOps initiatives in order to deliver against business-level objectives. [1] Gluware Lab builds on the company's vision to deliver customizable intelligent network automation software solutions that support modern enterprises and their ever-evolving multi-domain, multi-vendor and multi-cloud environments. Customizable automation is critical to enabling DevOps approaches to NetOps, including rapid development capabilities and integration with CI/CD pipelines, that improve business continuity as well as network agility, performance, and security for enterprises actively embracing digital transformation and modernization strategies. As enterprise networks grow in complexity and scale, Gluware Lab provides NetOps teams with the ability to deploy customized network features, workflows, and third party API integrations that form the foundation of advanced enterprise applications, such as self-operating infrastructure and Network Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

"Gluware Lab is relied on by Gluware and its partners as the proving ground for the newest and most innovative intelligent network automation capabilities," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-founder, Gluware. "We're thrilled to roll out this capability at ONUG Spring 2021 as it provides essential development capabilities that will enable technology leaders to rapidly customize intelligent automation for the high-performance networks of the future. Gluware Lab puts power in the hands of the enterprise where the network is no longer limited by legacy technologies and pre-defined scripts and programming, setting the stage for real NetOps innovation."

During ONUG Spring 2021, Gluware will showcase its full range of Intelligent Network Automation capabilities and solutions at the Gluware virtual exhibit . The full list of Gluware ONUG sessions include:

Gluware Keynote: Transforming a Global Enterprise to a Fully Automated State - Jeff Gray , CEO and Co-founder, Gluware, will be joined by a global enterprise customer to showcase their network automation journey. Date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 1:40 p.m. EDT .

Gluware Proof of Concept (POC): Using Gluware to Automate Public Cloud IaaS - Michael Haugh , Gluware VP of Product Marketing, will demonstrate how Gluware Intelligent Network Automation can be used to automate public cloud infrastructure, in this example by deploying a specific pod design in Amazon Web Services (AWS) with the recently announced integration of the Terraform Engine. Date: Wednesday, May 5 from 2:45-3:00 p.m. EDT

Gluware Open Session: DevOps for NetOps - Automating and integrating using APIs and Custom Data Models - Olivier Huynh Van , CSO, Michael Haugh , VP of Product Marketing, and Alex Araujo , Solutions Architect, will highlight three automation use cases to progress NetOps enabling a DevOps approach and integrating with CI/CD pipelines. Date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 3:05-3:35 p.m. EDT

Panel: Operationalizing Orchestration and Automation - Michael Haugh , Gluware VP of Product Marketing, will join the ONUG Orchestration & Automation (O&A) Working Group in identifying tools that extend orchestration and automation across on- and off-prem deployments into hybrid/multi-cloud environments. Having developed the playbook for IT organizations to orchestrate and automate infrastructure across multi-cloud environments, the O&A Working group will demonstrate what is possible today and discuss how to operationalize infrastructure automation for scale. Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 11:40 a.m.-12:25 p.m. EDT .

About ONUG

ONUG is the leading community of IT executives focused on enabling greater choice and options for IT business leaders by advocating open, interoperable hardware and software-defined infrastructure solutions that span across the entire IT stack, all to create business value. The ONUG Board is composed of IT leaders from Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Cigna, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, eBay, FedEx, Fidelity Investments, Gap Inc., GE, Intuit, JPMorgan Chase, the Lippis Report, Morgan Stanley, Pfizer, State Street, TD Ameritrade, UBS, and Yahoo. For more on ONUG, go to http://www.onug.net/ or follow us on Twitter @ONUG_.

About Gluware

In today's world, it is a strategic imperative for global enterprise IT to prevent critical outages, enhance network security, and keep up with ever-changing business requirements through increased network agility. As the leader in Intelligent Network Automation, Gluware adds a powerful layer of intelligence to any existing or new enterprise network, with code-free apps that automate and orchestrate mission-critical network tasks at scale. Gluware's patented Intent-Based Networking (IBN) technology is automating the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises across a complex tapestry of vendors, technologies, infrastructure and standards, helping to keep them "always on" while reducing the risk of human-induced errors or planning omissions. The Gluware Application Suite dramatically reduces an organization's time to value and is deployed in the networks of Global 2000 enterprises including leaders across industries from Pharma to Finance. Gluware is the recipient of the prestigious Tech Target/Search Networking Network Innovation Award.

