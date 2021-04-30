Gluware 4.0 Recognized As Stevie® Award Winner For Best Software Defined Infrastructure By The 2021 American Business Awards®

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc., the leader in Intelligent Network Automation, today announced that Gluware 4.0, the company's newest version of Gluware's intent-based network automation software platform announced in December 2020, has earned a Silver Stevie® Award for Best Software Defined Infrastructure as part of the 19 th Annual American Business Awards ®.

As network environments are becoming increasingly complex in modern enterprises, the Intelligent Network Automation capabilities of Gluware 4.0 deliver powerful enhancements to support its cloud-delivered SaaS model, expanded network vendor support, multi-cloud strategies, and user roles-based technical and executive dashboards. Gluware 4.0 automates networking functions across a growing list of multi-vendor, multi-domain, and multi-cloud infrastructures to enhance network security, reduce time to value and to improve agility and return on IT investment.

"Organizations undergoing digital transformation are more likely to succeed in the current business environment. Achieving digital transformation requires modern infrastructure with the flexibility and performance to support complex network environments," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-founder of Gluware. "Gluware is committed to helping businesses operate encumbered by the constraints of legacy technology. This award underscores the value we have been able to deliver with Gluware 4.0."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About GluwareIn today's world, it is a strategic imperative for global enterprise IT to prevent critical outages, enhance network security, and keep up with ever-changing business requirements through increased network agility. As the leader in Intelligent Network Automation, Gluware adds a powerful layer of intelligence to any existing or new enterprise network, with code-free apps that automate and orchestrate mission-critical network tasks at scale. Gluware's patented Intent-Based Networking (IBN) technology is automating the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises across a complex tapestry of vendors, technologies, infrastructure and standards, helping to keep them "always on" while reducing the risk of human-induced errors or planning omissions. The Gluware Application Suite dramatically reduces an organization's time to value and is deployed in the networks of Global 2000 enterprises including leaders across industries from Pharma to Finance. Gluware is the recipient of the prestigious Tech Target/Search Networking Network Innovation Award.

