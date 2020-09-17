Gluten-Free Products Market Worth $8.3 Billion By 2025 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report, "Gluten-Free Products Market by Type (Bakery products, Snacks & RTE products, Condiments & dressings, Pizzas & pastas), Distribution channel (Conventional stores, Specialty stores and Drugstores & pharmacies), Form & Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Gluten-Free Products Market size is estimated to account for about USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach a value of nearly USD 8.3billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2025. The Gluten-Free Products Market is driven by factors such as increased diagnosis of celiac diseases and rising adoption for special dietary lifestyles & free form food products. Also, increasing availability of gluten-free products in organized retails is expected to propel the growth of this market in the coming years. However, high cost of gluten-free products compare to conventional gluten-containing products is hampering the market growth.

By Distribution channel, the conventional stores segment is projected to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period

End consumers prefer conventional stores as a major part of their shopping habits, owing to ease in accessibility, along with being relatively economical and optimal. This has resulted in their increased popularity and preferred destination for navigating through a range of gluten-free products. Thus, due to easy accessibility conventional stores has the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

The segment estimated to account for the largest share in the Gluten-Free Products Market in 2020, by form, is the solid segment.

The solid form segment of gluten-free products holds the largest market share. This is due to large-scale production of solid form of gluten-free products such as bakery products, snacks & RTE products, pizzas, and pastas. These products are widely accepted and consumed across the regions. Manufacturers operating in the gluten-free market are largely into the production of the solid form of gluten-free products due to its high acceptance among consumers.

By type, the bakery segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the Gluten-Free Products Market in 2020.

The bakery segment type of gluten-free products accounted for a larger market share, as compared to the other types. Owing to the fact that the manufacturers of these products are into large-scale production of this type of gluten-free products, catering to the global end-consumer demands. Majority of the leading players that are into the manufacturing of a gluten-free line of products offer a wide range of bakery products; these companies include Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group Inc (US), General Mills (US), Hero AG ( Switzerland), ConAgra Brands Inc (US), and many others, along with the newly entering start-ups such as Katz Gluten Free (US), Genius Foods (UK), BFree ( Ireland), and Mickey's LLC (US).

Europe is projected to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period

The Gluten-Free Products Market is rapidly growing in the European region, owing to the rising health and nutrition concerns amongst consumers in the market. Additionally, increasing incidences of celiac diseases and gluten sensitivities in the region have led to high demand for gluten-free products. Also, a majority of the region's population has been adopting gluten-free diets owing to the various health benefits associated with them, despite not being gluten-intolerant. Thus, such a change in the dietary lifestyles among consumers in the European region has led to several opportunities, not only for numerous global gluten-free product brands to enter the region, but also for many local patisseries, bakeries, and confectioneries to be able to tap into this consumer space. Thus, due to this factor gluten-free products is expected to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

Key Players:

The report includes a study of various marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading manufacturers in the Gluten-Free Products Market. The key players in the Gluten-Free Products Market include The Kraft Heinz Company (US), Kellogg's Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group Inc (US), Bob's Red Mill (US), ConAgra Brands Inc (US), Raisio PLC ( Finland), Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A ( Italy), Freedom Foods Group Limited ( Australia), General Mills (US), Koninklijke Wessanen N.V ( Netherlands), Hero AG ( Switzerland), Dr Schär AG/SPA ( Italy), Norside Foods Ltd (UK), Enjoy Life Foods (US), Big OZ (UK), Seitz Glutenfrei GMBH ( Germany), Alara Wholefoods Ltd (UK), Warburtons (UK), Quinoa Corporation (US), Silly Yaks ( Australia), Farmo S.P.A. ( Italy), Golden West Specialty Foods (US), Kelkin Ltd ( Ireland), Prima Foods (UK) andAmy's Foods (US).

The Gluten-Free Products Market also consists of SME's and start-up players, which include Avena Foods Limited ( Canada), Katz Gluten Free (US), Canyon Bakehouse LLC (US), Chosen Foods LLC (US), Feel Good Foods (US), BFree ( Ireland), Genius Foods (UK), Mickey's LLC (US), Barr Necessities (US), Gee Free LLC (US), Gluten-free Prairie (US), Rachel Pauls Food (US),Gluten Free Cornwall (UK), Complete Start (US) andFody Foods ( Canada).

