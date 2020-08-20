Glue42 And Leading Point Financial Markets Collaborate On Front Office Modernization

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glue42, the company that delivers integrated desktop experiences to financial institutions globally, and Leading Point Financial Markets, a financial services advisory and delivery partner, today announced a partnership to help clients provide a next-generation trading desktop experience.

Sales and trading activities are inherently complex and require equally complex software applications to manage data and workflows. Due to single monolithic applications and bloated technology stacks, financial organizations today find it hard to adapt to changing user, customer and regulatory needs. Those organizations that can design and build so called 'composable enterprises', i.e. modular portfolios of business capabilities, are able to lead front office innovation and achieve higher productivity.

As part of the partnership, Leading Point Financial Markets will help organizations define the best vendor strategy and ecosystem architecture to enable the core of the composable enterprise and optimize the desktop for the best-in-class experience. Glue42 will provide the underlying integration platform to delivers seamless user journeys and configurable workflows.

"Together, we will provide a unique mix of world-class implementation services and software," said Dishang Patel, Partner, Leading Point Financial Markets. "In the short term, traders will gain unparalleled speed of visibility across applications so they can focus on generating alpha. In the longer run, firms will need to purchase and maintain less hardware, which will vastly improve the environmental impact and making it easier to meet their ESG policy."

As a result of the collaboration, IT teams will be able to selectively replace or augment legacy systems, simplifying and automating complex processes, making for a leaner, system-agnostic and agile desktop. Front office teams will be able to interact with multiple systems and data sources directly from their financial desktops using only the best functionality of each application. This intelligent, user-driven desktop reduces noise and risk. With as much as 90 percent fewer clicks for basic tasks; traders can execute faster and generate 20 percent more alpha on average for their clients.

"The perfect storm of the post-Covid world and the evolving 'interop' innovation has created a period of reflection for many firms. For many organizations, the digital transformation was prematurely accelerated and the need for greater efficiency and process optimization is now stronger than ever," said James Wooster, COO, Glue42.

"As organizations innovate and adapt to changing business needs, and vendors continue to deliver more modular capabilities, they will need to rethink how they source and deliver business solutions. This partnership will help firms gain higher front-office productivity much faster," he continued.

For more information, read Glue42's latest paper: Modernizing Legacy Systems: Why Loving Legacy Apps is Key to Capital Markets' Digital Transformation. You can also watch a recording of the latest webinar: A Practitioner's View of Legacy Migration.

