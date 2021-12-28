Glucose Health, Inc. USPTO Patent Filing Asserts First Use Of Nutritional Composition Underlying GLUCODOWN®

BENTONVILLE, AR, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC Pink: GLUC ) ("Company") is pleased to advise that a patent application for "Compositions and Methods for Metabolic Health" was filed with the United States Trademark and Patent Office (USPTO) on December 23, 2021, on behalf of the Company.

The patent filing discloses a composition of the combination of resistant dextrin, corosolic acid and chromium picolinate, in measures for maintaining and improving health by attenuating post-prandial glycemic and lipid increases and/or lowering levels of plasma glucose and lipids. The composition disclosed is the nutritional foundation of the Company's GLUCODOWN® products.

The purpose of the USPTO filing is to assert Glucose Health, Inc.'s claims and rights for the way in which the composition may be used. Prior to filing, a worldwide patent search was commissioned, which indicated the composition disclosed by the Company is its first use, in the context of a nutritional product, in the world.

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC Pink : GLUC)

With its focus on creating delicious beverages nutritionally appropriate1 for the nation's 100+ million2 pre and Type-2 diabetics, Glucose Health, Inc., the manufacturer of GLUCODOWN®, is uniquely positioned among emerging beverage companies. Introduced in the third quarter of 2018, the Company's GLUCODOWN® is the market leading brand for new & innovative, diabetic friendly & delicious, beverages. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC Pink: GLUC.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and while Glucose Health, Inc. is not subject to the 1934 Securities and Exchange Act, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential, "possible," "probable, "believes," "seeks," "may, "will, "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

