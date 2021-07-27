GlowTouch LLC Earns Recognition In Everest Group's 2021 CXM PEAK Matrix®

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlowTouch LLC, a global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services provider based in Louisville, Kentucky, announced today that the company has been recognized as an Aspirant by Everest Group in the analyst's 2021 Customer Experience Management (CXM) - Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for its unique CXM offerings. This is the first time that GlowTouch has made the list and the recognition comes after a year of growth and expansion amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everest Group analysts evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of over 39 CXM service providers. The Matrix allows unbiased and fact-based validation of CXM leaders' market position and differentiation in customer experience, including the evaluation of their strategic positioning, market presence, growth dynamics, investment readiness, and adoption trends for technologies and related services.

"We are proud and humbled to be included among the other leading names in our industry," said Vidya Ravichandran, President and Founder of GlowTouch. "This past year has been one of tremendous growth and change for us. We have added new leadership, new clients, expanded our global footprint, helped existing clientele with increased demand for customer care, and adapted to an unexpected global issue while maintaining our core values. This recognition by Everest Group emphasizes the importance of CXM to companies as they deliver seamless customer experiences."

As The Uncommon BPO ™, GlowTouch brings a unique depth and breadth of technology and customer service skills to the industry. Along with contact center agents and supervisors, there are also software engineers and full-stack web developers who provide outsourced technology services. Expertise is critical as technology grows more complex and the inherent user issues become more intricate.

During the past 16 months, GlowTouch moved into a new corporate headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky; opened a nearshore facility in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and launched its third offshore center in Mysore, India. In response to the pandemic, a nascent work-from-home program was created as an additional staffing option for clients to expand the labor pool to populations for whom access was previously difficult. In conjunction, the staff has grown to more than 2,300 employees.

The company has also invested heavily in its own ongoing IT evolution. "We have added bot technology, artificial intelligence, and dashboard mechanisms to better streamline our contact center operation," continued Ravichandran. "In recent years, we have also developed and supported software and mobile apps for multiple clients. Our company has a mission to be the customer experience management (CXM) provider of choice for companies that want to acquire and engage customers across all channels. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that help our customers achieve their business goals."

