GlowTouch A 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 Company

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlowTouch LLC, a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company headquartered in Louisville, KY, was recently recognized as one of The Global Outsourcing 100® companies by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals ®.

"Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "The Global Outsourcing 100 has done just that, and we're proud to recognize GlowTouch." The distinguished top 100 list recognizes BPOs who achieve greatness in four areas: 1) customer references, 2) awards and certifications, 3) programs for innovation, and 4) programs for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

"I'm so proud that GlowTouch has made its debut on the 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 list. It's an honor to be included among the world's best BPO providers," said GlowTouch Vice President of Marketing and Analyst Relations, Tammy Weinstein. "This is a people-first industry, and being named to this list is a testament to how our agents and support teams work to earn our clients' business every day. To be included on this list says that we are listening to the voice of the customer and creating lasting partnerships with our clients."

IAOP® accepts applications every year for the GO100 program, which began in 2006, and the award is an honor for companies regardless of their GO100 list tenure.

"Getting recognized on the Global Outsourcing 100 gives us validation within our industry and is a distinction our entire company can be proud of," Vidya Ravichandran, GlowTouch President and Founder, added. "I am always proud and thankful of our team who work tirelessly, even through the pandemic, to ensure we provide exceptional service for our clients. Receiving this recognition affirms the outstanding work the GlowTouch family is doing!"

Since GlowTouch began its operations in 2002, it has grown from a small family business to a 2,100+ employee international company. Locations include Louisville, Kentucky, Mangalore and Bangalore, India, with recent expansions in the Dominican Republic and Honduras.

GlowTouch provides personalized contact center, business processing, and technology outsourcing solutions to clients around the world. Founded in 2002, its 2,100+ employees deliver operational excellence with high-touch engagement. A certified Woman-Owned Business and six-time Inc. 5000 honoree, GlowTouch is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with additional locations in Mangalore and Bangalore, India, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and Tegucigalpa, Honduras. To learn more about GlowTouch, visit www.GlowTouch.com , or email Tammy Weinstein at Tammy.Weinstein@GlowTouch.com .

