Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Selects Hyland Healthcare For Enhanced Content Services Infrastructure

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NHS Digital Aspirant Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (GHNHSFT) is moving a core element of its electronic medical record system to OnBase, Hyland Healthcare's content services platform, to enhance interoperability across existing systems, gain greater insight into patient data and to inform care decisions. The Trust's decision to integrate content services and enterprise imaging within one platform, also incorporates the introduction of Hyland's web-based enterprise, diagnostic viewer, NilRead, and Acuo vendor neutral archive (VNA). The strategic integration of Hyland Healthcare's suite of products is part of the Trust's wider digital transformation strategy, which will phase out its current document management system.

Serving a population of more than 600,000 across Gloucestershire and neighbouring areas, the Trust has made significant progress towards the goal of providing "digitally enabled best care."

Its partnership with Hyland and the move to a single platform will allow clinical information, including unstructured content, such as consult notes and medical images, such as MRI studies, to be accessible from within a secure archive - across clinical specialties and departments. Images and reports will be available in a single view, in patient context within Allscripts EPR workflow, across the Trust, while also enabling remote diagnostic image access and interpretation.

Steven Hardy, Associate CIO & Head of Clinical Systems of GHNHSFT, said: "This is a key step in our five year plan and journey to reach HIMMS level 6. We have made significant progress towards our goal of improving patient care and safety through strategic and innovative digital initiatives and the introduction of OnBase and the Acuo VNA is an important step in this journey. The ease of integration with existing clinical and enterprise-wide systems, alongside the opportunity to harness insights for research and better clinical outcomes, will create significant benefits. In addition this will enable clinicians to have all the information they need at their fingertips, to make informed clinical decisions ."

Hyland's UK-based team of healthcare integration experts will support the delivery of GHNHSFT's content services solution.

Haroon Iqbal, EMEA healthcare account manager of Hyland, added: "The last 18 months have reinforced the fundamental importance played by an organisation's enterprise content management infrastructure and enterprise medical imaging to support clinical and business needs. In addition to this our global experience in EPR integrations with local regional presence was something the trust were keen to take advantage of. With potential future requirements in other key areas of the organization the trust are already exploring the possibilities of expanding the platform. We look forward to continuing our work with GHNHSFT to further enhance the patient experience and staff efficiency."

For more information about how hospitals and NHS Trusts are incorporating Hyland content services and enterprise imaging into their digital transformation strategies, visit Hyland.com/Healthcare.

