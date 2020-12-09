Globys Announces ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globys is pleased to announce that they have received ISO/IEC 27001 certification. This certification demonstrates Globys' continued commitment to information security at every level and ensures that the security of customer data has been properly established, implemented, and is maintained in all areas throughout the organization.

Globys takes threats to the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of our clients' information very seriously. As such, Globys is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is a high-level standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) to protect data and the management of information. The scope of this certification includes all 114 applicable security control standards and management best practices.

A-LIGN, which is an ISO/IEC 27001 third-party auditor and certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), performed the certification for Globys in early 2020. A-LIGN evaluated and determined that Globys met the ISO standards, and possessed both the appropriate technical controls and formalized IT Security policies and procedures. A-LIGN also found that Globys IT personnel were experts in industry best practices, which they successfully disseminated throughout the organization, while practicing continual improvement in information security.

Randall Jarrell, Globys Information Security Officer, said, "We have worked hard to achieve the ISO certification and are proud to be part of this elite status. We continue to evolve our best practices approach and are fortunate to have executive leadership completely bought into this process and how important it is to our customers and their business partners."

About Globys

Globys was founded in 2008 to help telecom service providers deliver a digital experience for their business customers. Today, our Globys B2B Portal Platform enables business customers of all sizes to securely transact with their providers, whether buying new products, managing existing services or paying their invoices.

With a strong global client base, including six of the seven top carriers in North America as customers, Globys has hundreds of thousands of companies interacting with our products every day. We are focused squarely on being a true partner to our clients, making it easy for them to deliver exceptional portal experiences at one-third of the time and cost of alternate solutions.

