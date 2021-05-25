Globys Announces Addition Of Former T-Mobile CIO Robert Strickland To Its Advisory Board

SEATTLE, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globys today announced the addition of Robert (Rob) Strickland to its advisory board as part of its global initiative to help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) transform their digital experience for business...

SEATTLE, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globys today announced the addition of Robert (Rob) Strickland to its advisory board as part of its global initiative to help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) transform their digital experience for business customers.

Rob brings a wealth of industry knowledge to this role, as the former CTO of Cricket Wireless as well as serving as CIO of T-Mobile USA. Most recently he founded Move 37 Ventures, a next-generation management consulting and business solutions firm working with Fortune 500 companies. Prior to that, Rob was the CIO for Echostar/Dish Network, Interim CTO for Neustar, and Interim Group CTO for both Televisa and SKY properties in Mexico City. Additionally in the wireless market, Rob served as Interim COO for TruConnect and as an advisor for GenMobile.

Rob sits on a variety of boards including Text+, Centri Technologies, and OCEARCH. In 2017, Rob also joined the Rady Children's Hospital Board of Trustees IT Task Force to help modernize their business. He serves on several advisory boards including the Boston Red Sox, B2B Soft, Afiniti, RStor, Motive Companies, and GenXComm.

Rob is a graduate from Brandeis University where he majored in Mathematics, and he currently resides in Austin, Texas with his wife and family.

Derek Edwards, CEO of Globys, said, "It is very exciting to have Rob join our advisory board. His depth of experience validates both our strategy and capabilities in using our out-of-the-box software to enable CSPs to transform their digital experience and online customer interactions for themselves and their business, enterprise and government customers."

About GlobysGlobys was founded in 2008 to help telecom service providers deliver a digital experience for their business customers. Today, the Globys B2B Portal Platform enables business customers of all sizes to securely transact with their providers, whether buying new products, managing existing services, analyzing usage and charges, or paying their invoices.

With a strong global client base, including five of the six top carriers in North America as customers, Globys has hundreds of thousands of companies interacting with its products every day. Globys is focused squarely on being a true partner to its clients, making it easy for them to deliver exceptional customer experiences at one-third of the time and cost of alternate solutions.

