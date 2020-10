Globus Medical To Participate As Platinum Sponsor At North American Spine Society Annual Meeting

AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) - Get Report, a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced it will participate as a platinum sponsor at the North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting and Virtual Experience hosted online from October 6-9, 2020. Globus Medical's participation at NASS includes webinars from surgeon experts featuring the latest clinical experiences using the company's ExcelsiusGPSInterbody Solutions platform and minimally invasive expandable interbody technologies.

ExcelsiusGPS ® Interbody Solutions is the latest module enhancement to the ExcelsiusGPS ® robot-assisted spine surgery system that offers enhanced visualization, constant real-time feedback of dilation, disc prep, implant insertion, and the visibility to help achieve optimal implant placement. With this addition to today's most comprehensive robot-assisted spine surgery platform on the market, surgeons can now perform minimally invasive surgery using navigated implants from the most advanced expandable interbody portfolio on the market.

"As leaders in the musculoskeletal device industry, we are committed to supporting the research, education, and development of medical advancements through robotic spine surgery," said Vice President of Product Development, Mark Adams. "We are proud to partner with NASS and are excited to showcase the strong utilization and clinical experience with our most recent product launches." Globus welcomes registered NASS surgeon attendees to view clinical presentations on Thursday October 8 th .

Thursda y, October 8 th , 7:00 -7:30 PM CST The Next Evolution of ExcelsiusGPS ® F eaturing Interbody Solutions Sheeraz Quereshi, MD, MBA, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NYVladimir Sinkov, MD, Sinkov Spine Center, Las Vegas, NV

Thursday, October 8 th , 7:30-8:00 PM CST Maximizing Lordosis with Posterior MIS Approaches Choll W. Kim, MD, PhD, Spine Institute of San Diego, San Diego, CA

The company will also be hosting a virtual booth to showcase its most recent product innovations at GlobusMedical.com/ VirtualBooth.

About Globus Medical, Inc. Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at http://www.globusmedical.com.

Contact:Brian KearnsSenior Vice President, Business Development and Investor RelationsPhone: (610) 930-1800Email: investors@globusmedical.comwww.globusmedical.com