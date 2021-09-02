Globitel, In Partnership With Comtech Telecommunications Corp., Implements Successful Projects For Two Leading Mobile Network Operators In Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Globitel, a leading customer care and telecom solutions provider, in cooperation with Comtech Telecommunications Corp.'s Location Technologies group, a world leader in secure wireless communication technologies, announce the successful implementation of location-based services for two of the biggest mobile operators in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East at large.

These top-tier operators in Saudi Arabia have been long-time customers of Globitel and have experienced Globitel's dedication to delivering unmatched service and support at every stage of a project to make it a success. As a result, when it came to managing such a complex multivendor project, Globitel was the obvious choice.

"Globitel's technical competency and utmost commitment to its customers, in tandem with Comtech's world-renowned solutions, lead the way in successfully implementing these large projects," says Nael Halawa, Managing Director of Globitel's KSA office.

Halawa continues, "We have found incredible harmony with Comtech, and this was exemplified in the projects we undertook together over the past two years. The combined strength of our customer awareness and professional service has proven to be an unbeatable match that has served very well for two of the biggest telecom companies in the Middle East, and this is only the beginning. We are forming a strategic alliance with Comtech to replicate this success in other operators in the Middle East, where Globitel is strongly present."

Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., added: "Our partnership with Globitel with its top-of-the-line technical support and involved presence in the Middle East complemented our dedication to deliver advanced and secure location-based solutions across the 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks. Globitel's and Comtech's outstanding relationships with their network of customers in the Middle East, along with their technical competency, enabled them to play an active role in these projects, adding tremendous value in making these projects a success."

About Globitel

Globitel was founded in 1996 with commitment to technology innovation. The company has been providing advanced software solutions and high-quality products to customers in various vertical industries including telecom service providers, financial service providers, contact centers, government, education, and healthcare.

Globitel customizes its solutions and products to the local and regional needs of each of its customers. This covers a wide variety of products in Roaming, VAS, and Customer Care, all of which are backed by expert technical skills and professional services. For more information, please visit www.globitel.com.

About Comtech

The Location Technologies group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

