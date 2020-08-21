MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (GL) - Get Report announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.1875 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of the close of business of the Company's transfer agent on October 5, 2020. The dividend will be paid on October 30, 2020.

Globe Life also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized resumption of the Company's common stock repurchase program, which was temporarily postponed in April, 2020 in light of economic conditions at that time. The Board of Directors concurred with management's recommendation that common stock be repurchased in amounts and at such times as management, in consultation with the Board, determines to be in the best interest of the Company. This repurchase program has no defined expiration date or maximum amount of shares to be repurchased.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-declares-dividend-and-resumes-stock-repurchases-301116481.html

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.