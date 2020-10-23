Globe Life Field Goes Cashless For The World Series With Reverse ATM

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Rangers host team at Globe Life Field have chosen Reverse ATM, a provider of innovative financial self-service kiosks and software, to provide a cash-free experience for fans during the 2020 World Series and NLCS. Globe Life Field is Major League Baseball's newest stadium and home to the Texas Rangers. The National League Championship Series (NLCS) and the 2020 World Series, scheduled to begin on October 20 th, will be played exclusively in Globe Life Field.

To accommodate cash paying fans during both events, Reverse ATM installed several of their Cash-2-Card self-service kiosks within the stadium. The kiosks operate like a "reverse ATM," receiving cash and in exchange dispensing a card that can be used at concessions and retail locations throughout the venue to shorten line wait times and reduce the risk of transmission of germs through paper currency.

"We are thrilled to bring our self-service technology to Globe Life Field ahead of the World Series" said Thomas Smith of Reverse ATM. "Cash-2-Card self-service technology will empower fans and staff to create frictionless, safer transaction experiences for the duration of the World Series and beyond."

Texas Rangers SVP of Finance Starr Gulledge said: "The health and safety of our fans are our top priority going into the NLCS and World Series this year. Reverse ATM's innovative Cash-2-Card self-service kiosks will help our staff and fans maintain social distancing within the stadium and help to create an overall better, safer experience for everyone."

In addition to event venues like Globe Life Stadium, Reverse ATM works with businesses such as large retailers and restaurants throughout the United States and Canada.

