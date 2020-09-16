Globant Recognized As A 2020 Worldwide Leader In CX Improvement By IDC MarketScape

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (GLOB) - Get Report, a digitally native technology services company, has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Experience Improvement Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US45658220, September 2020). This IDC MarketScape study represents a vendor assessment of the customer experience (CX) improvement services market through the IDC MarketScape model. This assessment discusses both quantitative and qualitative characteristics that explain success in this market.

The report notes that "Globant is a good fit for organizations looking for an agile and creative partner that is proactive and takes a broad view of the client's needs ." As one Globant client said, "Their strength is the clear connection from strategy to design to delivery. Globant has a broad perspective, with the knowledge and expertise to connect the dots. They pick up the mandate and make it actionable and specific."

"Having the right digital customer experience is essential to build the organizations of the future," said Martín Migoya, Globant CEO and co-founder. "We are honored to be included in this IDC MarketScape study as a leader, a recognition that reflects the value that we are adding to our customers and how we are helping them address their future challenges."

"Customer engagement is already the number two strategic business objective for organizations worldwide, and its importance will only grow as enterprises and public bodies face the challenges of COVID-19 and plan for the yet-to-be-defined 'new normal' era," said Douglas Hayward, Research Director for Digital Strategy and Agency Services at IDC. "Globant clients that IDC talked to commended the firm for customer-journey innovation, client understanding and insight, and business value delivery. They liked its can-do attitude and its end-to-end perspective."

To learn more about Globant's vision, register to attend its next CONVERGE event on September 17 at noon EST. Titled "Reinvent the future: AI-powered organizations," CONVERGE will debut Augmented Coding - Globant's patented AI-powered solution that defines what's next for the software development industry.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

