Globant Launches Global Award To Recognize Leading Women In Tech, With A Prestigious Panel Of Judges

Globant opens the nomination process for the Globant Awards: Women That Build. The first edition of the award will be judged by renowned leaders like Shari Loessberg of MIT Sloan School of Management, Linda Rottenberg of Endeavor Global and The Edge, U2...

Globant opens the nomination process for the Globant Awards: Women That Build.The first edition of the award will be judged by renowned leaders like Shari Loessberg of MIT Sloan School of Management, Linda Rottenberg of Endeavor Global and The Edge, U2 band member and Chairman of Endeavor Ireland .

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (GLOB) - Get Report, a digitally native company that offers innovative technology solutions, announced today the launch of the Globant Awards: Women That Build Edition , a global award that recognizes leading women in technology.

The award's panel of judges is comprised of major international figures committed to advancing diversity and inclusion initiatives, including The Edge, U2 band member and Chairman of Endeavor Ireland; Shari Loessberg, Senior Lecturer in Technological Innovation at MIT Sloan School of Management; Linda Rottenberg, co-founder and CEO of Endeavor Global; and Beatriz Argimón, Vice President of Uruguay. The award aims to spotlight leading women in the IT sector who make a positive impact on innovation and inclusive policies at their organizations.

"At Globant, we seek to change the reality of the IT industry and encourage women to pursue careers in IT through training programs, sponsored scholarships, leadership programs, and various initiatives that enhance gender equality," said Patricia Pomies, Globant's Chief People & Delivery Officer. "To make a true and meaningful impact, we must go a step further. We want to recognize and promote all women who are making a difference in the IT industry and to inspire more women and non-binary people to take interest in the STEM fields."

The selection process for the Globant Awards: Women That Build Edition will first be held at each geographical area's level, followed by a global final. Each of the following categories will be awarded:

Technology Executive: A woman with a STEM degree or similar professional background with a leadership position (a C-level executive, VP, Director, or managerial role) who is an inspiration to women and the industry at large.

A woman with a STEM degree or similar professional background with a leadership position (a C-level executive, VP, Director, or managerial role) who is an inspiration to women and the industry at large. Game Changer: We will recognize a leading professional, without formal training in STEM, who holds a leadership position (a C-level executive, VP, Director, or managerial role) who has made a direct impact in the IT industry.

We will recognize a leading professional, without formal training in STEM, who holds a leadership position (a C-level executive, VP, Director, or managerial role) who has made a direct impact in the IT industry. Rising Star:A woman under 26-years-old who has high potential for progressing rapidly in her career, demonstrates a history of self-improvement and innovates through technology.

The panel of judges from each country is made up of specialists from the academic and business world as well as representatives from non-governmental organizations (NGOs) involved in the empowerment and training of women. Winners will be selected through criteria such as social impact, level of innovation, career path and commitment.

"Only 3 out of 10 workers in jobs related to science and tech are women. We want to change that reality by showing the possibilities that this vigorous industry offers to the talent and by encouraging women to lead the change. Today, we know that greater diversity leads to more enriched teams. We are convinced that this is the moment to draw attention to the women who are positively impacting the industry," added Wanda Weigert, Chief Brand Officer at Globant.

This award is supported by the Universidad de los Andes ( Colombia), the University of Enterprise, the Catholic University of Uruguay, UN Women, BID, Chicas en Tecnología ( Argentina), Laboratoria, Endeavor, Women Corporate Directors (WCD), Acámica, among other organizations and institutions that continue to join this initiative, nominating, and supporting its awareness.

Globant invites individuals and organizations to nominate candidates of their choice by November 4, 2020. Self-nominations will not be accepted. The winners will be announced by December 2020. To learn more about the award, to support the initiative or to find out details about the proceedings, please visit womenawards.globant.com or email women-awards@globant.com .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive fields to transform organizations forward in every aspect.

We have more than 12,300 employees and we are present in 16 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

, , and . We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com

About Women That Build

With the conviction of creating a society where women have the same opportunities as men, Globant developed Women That Build, a program that integrates all of our diversity initiatives designed so that women and non-binary people can reach their highest potential in every step of their career path .

Our commitment is to generate substantial changes, both within our organization and in society. To do this, we have proposed the following two objectives by 2025:

To train and inspire more than ten thousand women in technology

To reach 50% of women and non-binary gender persons in managerial positions within Globant.

Women That Buildis part of our Be Kind initiative, aimed to have a positive impact on our company, our society and our planet.

Media Contact: pr@globant.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-launches-global-award-to-recognize-leading-women-in-tech-with-a-prestigious-panel-of-judges-301148672.html

SOURCE Globant