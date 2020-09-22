Globanet To Advance Archive And Compliance Solutions For 40 Data Sources

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globanet, a data governance and information management firm, today announced it is working with Microsoft to provide organizations with third-party connectors to capture, archive, and eDiscover communications within Microsoft 365 compliance center. The collaboration aims to empower regulated industries who can now use a portfolio of 40 Globanet Merge1 data connectors to import and archive third-party data from instant messaging platforms, collaboration applications, financial services platforms, file sharing, and social media platforms.

One of the primary benefits of using data connectors via Merge1 is to import and archive high-fidelity third-party data in Microsoft 365. Organizations can now use one integrated and intelligent platform, Microsoft 365 compliance,to manage the information after it's been imported. The data connectors enable companies to protect, govern, and manage information beyond the Microsoft Cloud, helping companies meet various regulatory requirements and reduce risks.

"Through our work with Microsoft, Globanet continues to build on our commitment, as an information governance and compliance leader, to provide organizations with the ability to capture, store, and discover third-party data inside the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. Working with Microsoft to develop connectors using their new compliance APIs enables our joint clients to have more options when selecting where they want their data to be stored and how they want their data to be discovered," said Sam Elbeck, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, Globanet. Ramin Yazdi, Chief Technology Officer at Globanet added, "The new integration of Globanet's Merge1 connectors will allow Microsoft 365 Compliance users to ingest content from major communication sources, such as Slack, Zoom, Symphony, FX Connect, Webex Teams and many others."

"We hear from customers that having greater visibility into the volume and location of sensitive data within their organizations is critical, especially in a time of remote or hybrid work," said Alym Rayani, General Manager for Microsoft Compliance at Microsoft Corp. "By partnering with Globanet to provide data connectors for compliance solutions in Microsoft 365, customers can enable information governance, eDiscovery, and communication compliance across a variety of third-party data sources to help them manage their data wherever it lives. Also, by adhering to Microsoft's standards, Globanet is able to provide high-fidelity data import and enables us to scale the number of connectors we can provide to ensure our customers have access to the data they need to manage compliance solutions in Microsoft 365."

During Microsoft Ignite 2020 virtual conference this week, you can see demos and learn more about Merge1's connectors within Microsoft 365 Compliance. You can learn more about Microsoft Ignite on the event webpage.

