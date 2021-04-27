GlobalMed Provides Support To Nonprofit Healthcare Organizations For $250M FCC COVID-19 Telehealth Funding

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed, a telehealth industry leader, announced today their support of a $250M COVID-19 telehealth funding program offered by the FCC to eligible nonprofit and public health care providers.

With available telehealth experts who are on hand to help qualified applicants with the information they need for the grant application, they are ready to act quickly. The application window starts this week at noon ET, Thursday, April 29, 2021, and closes a week later, on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

The $250M is an additional funding opportunity for nonprofit providers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic for telecommunications and information services, and connected devices such as cellular Wi-Fi Bluetooth medical devices that will support treating patients in their homes or remote locations. It also covers the cost of installation and implementation fees along with taxes and shipping. Preceding this funding round was a $200M program that under the CARES Act provided approximately 540 healthcare providers and qualified recipients who received much-needed resources to respond to the pandemic.

GlobalMed offers virtual care technology solutions that qualify under grant eligibility, including 2-way video platform subscription services up to a year of funding and a wide range of connected devices. They also provide nearly two decades of experience establishing telemedicine programs rooted in best practices and proven deployment methodologies.

"This program supports our vision of a world without disparity of care. Long before the pandemic emerged, we supported rural American communities and other underserved areas around the world," said Joel E. Barthelemy, Founder and CEO of GlobalMed. "Our technologies and clinical guidance have always given our customers what they need to deliver the most advanced virtual care. We know that more work is needed to support underfunded providers. We are thrilled to see the support of Congress with this new funding initiative."

The COVID-19 Telehealth Program is limited to nonprofit and public eligible health care providers that fall within the categories of health care providers in section 254(h)(7)(B) of the 1996 Act: post-secondary educational institutions offering health care instruction, teaching hospitals, and medical schools, community health centers or health centers providing health care to migrants, local health departments or agencies, community mental health centers, not-for-profit hospitals, rural health clinics, skilled nursing facilities, or a consortia of health care providers consisting of one or more entities falling into these categories.

About GlobalMed®GlobalMed powers the world's largest, most advanced virtual health platform that supports a patient at any point in the continuum of care. Providers are enabled with integrative software and data-capturing tools to deliver a complete and accurate patient encounter for evidence-based treatment and improved patient outcomes. Providers looking to manage capacity, reduce costs, and deliver responsible medicine, will get all they need from one platform.

With over 40 million consults delivered in nearly 60 countries and specializing in both federal and commercial spaces, GlobalMed's virtual health platform deploys in its highly secure Azure environment and is used worldwide from the VA, DoD, and White House Medical Unit to rural American hospitals and villages in Africa. Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO.

