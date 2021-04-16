Globally Local Closes The Market

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - James McInnes, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Vasiliki McInnes, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Globally Local Technologies Inc. ("Globally Local" or "the Company") (TSXV: GBLY) and their team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Globally Local is a plant-based food technology company that manufactures and distributes industry-leading plant-based protein and dairy alternatives using locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. The company distributes its products through a proprietary food service line to company owned and franchised fast-food restaurant locations. Globally Local restaurant locations operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Globally Local is revolutionizing the fast-food industry. For more information visit: https://globallylocal.ca/

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange