GLOBALFOUNDRIES Moves Corporate Headquarters To Its Most Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility In New York

MALTA, N.Y., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBALFOUNDRIES ® (GF ®), the global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, announced today at an onsite event with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that it will relocate its headquarters to Malta, New York, the site of Fab 8, the company's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facility — as the company positions itself for growth, strengthens partnerships with customers and recruits new talent. This change is effective today.

GF has invested more than $15 billion in its Fab 8 facility over the last decade to support innovation and manufacturing capacity. In 2021, the company is doubling its planned investment to expand global capacity, with $500 million targeted for Malta, NY alone.

The move from GF's previous headquarters to its state-of-the-art fab in New York is part of the company's commitment to address the soaring global chip demand, with a focus on semiconductor manufacturing innovation. GF will maintain a substantial presence in Santa Clara, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, where many of GF's leading U.S. customers and ecosystem partners are based.

"Today, GF's Fab 8 in New York is a $15 billion advanced semiconductor manufacturing facility and one that is playing a key role in the transformation of our industry to meet rapidly accelerating demand," said GF CEO Tom Caulfield. "As a native New Yorker, son of a NYC firefighter, and manufacturer at heart, I am personally proud to be making upstate New York GF's new headquarters. Our amazing 3,000-person workforce, in partnership with our local, state, and federal leaders, will together build on GF's success, solidifying the Empire State's place as one of a few world-class semiconductor manufacturing hubs at a time when our national and economic security depends more and more on what we can make here at home."

Caulfield added, "I would like to thank Senator Schumer for his steadfast support for GF over the years and his tireless leadership in forging a bipartisan coalition in Congress that together with the Administration fully appreciates the need for a secure and resilient domestic semiconductor supply chain. The time for the Endless Frontier Act is now, and once approved by Congress and signed into law by President Biden, GF stands ready to do our part by expanding in upstate New York and creating many more high-paying American jobs. Our ambitious goal is to double our capacity at this site in the years to come in partnership with our customers, local, state and federal governments. We can do this."

"GlobalFoundries' transition of its headquarters to Fab 8 in Malta is further indication of the company's commitment to growth in New York and to the Empire State's leadership in the semiconductor industry," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who successfully passed into law new federal semiconductor manufacturing and R&D incentives in last year's National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). "The chips that GlobalFoundries manufactures here in Malta are critical to our national security and to our economic competitiveness across key industries. I have worked closely with GlobalFoundries over the years to look for opportunities to expand their presence in New York and I am now pushing to secure the federal funds necessary to implement programs we passed into law last year to support further expansion of domestic chip production by companies like GlobalFoundries, accelerating even more growth in the semiconductor industry across Upstate New York."

GF company employs more than 15,000 globally with 7,000 people across the U.S., and nearly 3,000 at its Fab 8 in Malta, New York. In 2020, GF announced a land purchase option to provide additional flexibility to expand Fab 8's footprint to support growing demand from the U.S. government and industry customers.

Semiconductor chips are more pervasive than ever, becoming one of humankind's most vital resources, from smartphones and automobiles to technology in schools and hospitals, modern society can no longer survive without them. GF is a trusted provider to 250 customers worldwide including the US Government.

About GF

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) is one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers and the only one with a truly global footprint. GF delivers feature-rich chips solutions that enable its customers to develop pervasive chips for high-growth market segments. GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of its more than 250 customers across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit www.globalfoundries.com .

