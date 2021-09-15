GlobalFoundries And Qualcomm Sign Agreement To Deliver Advanced 5G RF Front-End Products

MALTA, N.Y. and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalFoundries (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, and Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., announced today that they are extending their successful RF collaboration on 5G multi-Gigabit speed RF front-end products for delivering the high cellular speeds, superior coverage, and outstanding power efficiency in the sleek form factors users expect from the newest generation of 5G-enabled products.

"GlobalFoundries continues to lead in RF with feature-rich technology solutions for 5G," said Dr. Bami Bastani, senior vice president and general manager, mobile and wireless infrastructure strategic business unit at GF. "Our strong collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies includes sub-6 GHz to unlock everyday access to 5G, and cutting-edge mmWave technology to take 5G to the next level by delivering unmatched data speeds while continuing to provide the longest possible battery life for smartphones, computers, automobiles, network access points and many other 5G connected products."

"With accelerating demand for RF front-end products in a 5G world, robust low-power semiconductor solutions are critical," said Christian Block, senior vice president and general manager, RFFE, QUALCOMM Germany RFFE GmbH. "Our collaboration with GlobalFoundries, and their leadership in RF-specific, feature-rich foundry solutions , helps to ensure that we're able to meet the high-performance requirements of our cutting-edge 5G products."

This collaboration is the latest of several strategic initiatives for GF and is further evidence of the company's commitment to redefine semiconductor manufacturing innovation by delivering highly differentiated solutions.

About GFGlobalFoundries (GF) is one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers and the only one with a truly global footprint. GF delivers feature-rich solutions that enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips for high-growth markets. GF provides a broad range of feature-rich process technology solutions with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its customers across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

About QualcommQualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

