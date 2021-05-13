Global Zirconium Market To Reach 1.1 Million Metric Tons By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Zirconium - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 19; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 5621 Companies: 89- Players covered include Allegheny Technologies, Inc.; ASM Inc; Astron Ltd.; Foskor Zirconia (PTY) Limited; Iluka Resources Limited; Imerys Fused Minerals Murg GmbH; Kenmare Resources plc; Luxfer Holdings plc; Oxkem Limited; Richards Bay Minerals; The Chemours Company; TiZir Limited; Tosoh Corporation; Tronox Limited; Zhejiang Jinkun Zirconium Industry Co., Ltd.; Zircomet Limited and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Occurrence Type (Zircon, Zirconia, Other Occurrence Types); End-Use (Ceramics, Chemicals, Refractories, Foundries, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Zirconium Market to Reach 1.1 Million Metric Tons by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Zirconium estimated at 950.1 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.1 Million Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period. Zircon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach 845.3 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Zirconia segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 86.1 Thousand Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 511.2 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026The Zirconium market in the U.S. is estimated at 86.1 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 511.2 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Global Zirconia Market Segment to Reach 224.1 Thousand Metric Tons Billion by 2026Global market for Zirconia is estimated at 190.8 Thousand Metric Tons in 2020, and is projected to reach 224.1 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 2.7% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Zirconia segment, accounting for 41.1% of the global consumption in 2020. Asia-Pacific is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 3.8% over the analysis period, to reach 27.6 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027. More

