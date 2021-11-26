Global Zeolites Market (2021 To 2026) - Rising Demand For Adsorbents Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Zeolites Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic), Function (Ion-Exchange, Catalyst, Molecular Sieve), Synthetic Zeolites Application (Detergents, Absorbent, Catalysts), Natural Zeolites Application, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global zeolites market size is estimated to be USD 12.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2021 and 2026.

Increasing demand for zeolites as catalysts in fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) applications in oil & gas and petroleum industry is driving the growth of this market.

Zeolites are inorganic materials that are widely used in the chemical industry as catalysts or adsorbents. They are also known as molecular sieves as zeolites can selectively sort molecules using the size exclusion process. Earlier, zeolites were considered porous aluminosilicates with a very high affinity toward cations. Zeolites can either be macroporous, mesoporous, or microporous, depending on the framework of the structural rings. Due to their excellent adsorption, cation-exchange, dehydration-rehydration, and catalysis properties, zeolites are used for wastewater treatment, air purification, and soil treatment.

Natural Zeolites are expected to dominate the zeolites market during 2021-2026

By type, natural zeolite segment is projected to lead the market. This is majorly due to the growing demand for natural zeolites in various applications such as construction & building materials, soil remediation, animal feed and wastewater treatment among others.

Catalyst is expected to dominate the zeolites market, by function, during the forecast period

Based on function, catalyst segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall zeolites market, in terms of value, in 2020. Zeolites are the most important inorganic material used in the production of oil & gas in the petrochemical and oil refining industries. They are routinely used as catalysts in fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydrocarbon cracking (HC) applications. Zeolite catalysts have the advantage of removing hydrogen from alkanes at the acidic sites or reaction sites.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the zeolites market during 2021-2026

Asia Pacific dominated the global zeolites market in 2020. It is majorly due to the increase in demand for zeolites from major countries such as China, Japan, and India. China is the largest market for zeolites market in Asia Pacific. Surging demand for transportation fuels is driving the market for refinery catalysts in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Zeolites Market4.2 Zeolites Market, by Function4.3 Zeolites Market, by Region4.4 Asia-Pacific: Zeolites Market by Type and Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Synthetic Zeolites from the Detergent Industry5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Natural Zeolites from Agriculture Sector5.2.1.3 Significant Usage of Zeolites for Catalytic Cracking in Petroleum Industry5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Selectivity Leads to Lower Exploitation of Zeolites for Various Applications5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Adsorbents5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Toxic Nature of Synthetic Zeolites5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Technology Analysis/Manufacturing Process5.5 Supply Chain Analysis5.6 Ecosystem/Market Map of Zeolites5.7 Trade Analysis5.8 Pricing Trends of Zeolites5.9 Regulatory Landscape5.9.1 Regulations on Detergents5.10 Patent Analysis

6 COVID-19 Impact on Zeolites Market6.1 Introduction6.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Lives and Livelihood6.1.1.1 Economic Outlook by International Monetary Fund (Imf)6.1.1.2 Stimulus Package by G-20 Countries6.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Zeolites Market6.1.2.1 Introduction6.1.2.2 Impact on Raw Materials6.1.2.3 Impact on End-Use Industry6.1.2.3.1 Medical Industry6.1.2.3.2 Building & Construction Industry6.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Zeolites Market Manufacturers

7 Zeolites Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Natural Zeolites7.2.1 Increasing Demand from Agriculture Sector Driving the Growth7.3 Synthetic Zeolites7.3.1 Growing Demand for Synthetic Zeolites in Detergent

8 Zeolites Market, by Function8.1 Introduction8.2 Ion-Exchange8.2.1 Growing Wastewater Treatment Industry Propelling Growth of Zeolites in Ion-Exchange Applications8.3 Molecular Sieve8.3.1 High Demand for Zeolite a and Type X Faujasites as Commercial Adsorbents/Molecular Sieves8.4 Catalyst8.4.1 Increasing Demand for Zeolites as Catalysts in Fcc Applications in Oil & Gas and Petroleum Industry

9 Synthetic Zeolites Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Detergents9.2.1 Rising Awareness About Increasing Level of Soluble Phosphorus in Municipal Wastewater Promoting Growth9.3 Absorbent/Desiccant9.3.1 Rising Demand from Industrial Gas Drying Application Aiding Growth of this Segment9.4 Catalysts9.4.1 APAC is Largest Market for Synthetic Zeolites in Catalysts Application9.5 Others

10 Natural Zeolites Market, by Application10.1 Introduction10.2 Construction & Building Materials10.2.1 Natural Zeolites Offer Improved Strength and Stability to Concrete and Cement10.3 Animal Feed10.3.1 Rising Awareness Regarding Benefits of Using Natural Zeolites in Animal Feed Aiding the Growth10.4 Wastewater Treatment10.4.1 Excellent Absorbency of Natural Zeolites Makes Them Suitable to be Used as Catalysts10.5 Soil Remediation10.5.1 Natural Zeolites Widely Used in Soil Remediation due to Their Excellent Ion-Exchange Properties10.6 Others

11 Zeolites Market, by Framework11.1 Introduction11.2 Linde Type A11.3 Faujasite11.4 Mfi

12 Zeolites Market, by Pore Size12.1 Introduction12.2 3 A -7 A12.3 7 A -10 A

13 Zeolites Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Key Players' Strategies14.2 Revenue Analysis14.3 Market Share Analysis14.3.1 Basf Se14.3.2 Albemarle Corporation14.3.3 Honeywell International Inc.14.3.4 Clariant14.3.5 Arkema14.3.6 W. R. Grace & Co.14.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant14.4.1 Star14.4.2 Pervasive14.4.3 Emerging Leader14.4.4 Participant14.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SME, 202014.5.1 Progressive Companies14.5.2 Responsive Companies14.5.3 Starting Blocks14.5.4 Dynamic Companies14.6 Competitive Scenario

15 Company Profiles15.1 Basf Se15.2 Albemarle Corporation15.3 Honeywell International Inc.15.4 Clariant15.5 Arkema15.6 W. R. Grace & Co.15.7 Huiying Chemical Industry( Xiamen) Co., Ltd.15.8 Tosoh Corporation15.9 Union Showa Kk15.10 Zeochem Ag15.11 Knt Group15.12 Zeolyst International15.13 Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH15.14 Nalco India15.15 Pq15.16 Other Companies15.16.1 Ningbo Jiahe New Materials Technology Co., Ltd15.16.2 Sorbead India15.16.3 Dalian Haixin Chemical Co., Ltd.15.16.4 Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd (Gcmil)15.16.5 Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (Gmgbc)15.16.6 Iqe Group15.16.7 Eurecat15.16.8 Fujian Anten Chemical Co. Ltd15.16.9 Manek Group15.16.10 Gordes Zeolite

16 Appendix

