Global Youth Team, League, And Tournament Sports Market Report 2020: Markets Are Poised To Achieve Significant Growth After The Pandemic Has Abated

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, COVID-19 and Post-COVID-19, Worldwide, 2020 to 2027" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Worldwide youth sports markets are poised to achieve significant growth after the pandemic has abated.

Once COVID-19 is over, travel teams become popular as families re-learn to enjoy time together during a weekend sporting event. COVID-19 has brought to a virtual halt the youth sports tournaments, travel, and leagues that create most of the market.

The market size which was at $24 billion in 2018, $28.7 in 2019, dropped to $6.7 billion in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

Ordinarily, leagues purchase and distribute sports software, clothing, and equipment to teams and clubs. The pandemic has changed the market. Once things return to normal, leagues that have created a large market out of what were previously disparate small businesses serving youth sports locally are expected to emerge intact. The availability of training by dedicated, professional coaches has made possible the evolution of hundreds of thousands of elite teams that together comprise a youth sports market in ordinary times. These are not ordinary times, unfortunately.

The recovery from the COVID-19 market decline will come because enormous market efficiency is achieved as the youth and recreational teams move further to an automated process. Apps used to book hotels and make travel arrangements are expected to further evolve. Youth sports facilities are part of a community development program.

Every team, every sport has appeal and as there is more leisure, as the economy spins out more and more wealth at the top of the economic scale, there will be more spending on sports as people stop worrying about the spread of COVID-19.

Market regrowth after COVID-19 comes from increased benefits of organization in youth sports leagues. Travel teams and tournaments are in vogue. These do not happen in a consistent manner unless there is an automated process in place. The automated process is just better for making a team function smoothly, eliminating vast amounts of politics.

Shared resource is always a problem, having automated management is better. Once one aspect of the team management is automated, there is a demand to automate all the processes across the board leading to plenty of consolidation and acquisitions in this market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports: Market Description and Market Dynamics1.1 COVID-191.2 Participation in Sports Develops Core Values in Youth1.3 Clothing and Apparel a Core Aspect of Youth Sports Market1.4 Hotels Leverage Vendor Positioning in Youth Sports Markets1.5 Youth Sports League Software Is Highly Specialized1.6 Barriers to Youth Sports Participation1.7 Youth Team Web Sites1.8 Supervising the Money from Youth Team Sports1.9 Youth Sports Software Communications Functions

2. Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Market Shares and Forecasts - Impact of COVID-192.1 Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports COVID-19 Impact and Market Driving Forces2.2 Youth League Sports Market Shares2.3 Youth Team, League, and Tournament Facilities Market including High School, College, Market Shares, Number Field Rentals2.4 Segments of Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports2.4.1 Youth Sports Travel, Field, and Ice Rink2.5 Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Market Forecasts2.6 Adult Sports League Participation2.7 Youth League Sports Software Regional Market Analysis2.8 US Youth Sports Regional Analysis by MSA Region2.9 Youth Team Sites Revenue Model2.10 Youth Sports Vendor Software Pricing

3 Youth League Sports Product Description3.1 Vendors Build Brand with Significant, Targeted Upper Middle-Class Demographics

4 Youth and Recreational League Sports Research and Technology4.1 Payment Gateways4.2 Responsive Web Design4.3 Tournament Types4.4 Season Registration & eSport Configuration4.5 Venue4.6 FE management4.7 Artificial Intelligence and Software4.8 Nike Open Source Software

5 Youth and Recreational League Sports Software Company Profiles5.1 Youth and Recreational League Sports Software Acquisitions5.2 Adidas5.3 Global Payments/Active Network5.4 Agile Sports Technologies/Hudl5.5 Amer Sports/Wilson5.6 Aspen Institute5.7 Athletrax/mysportsort5.8 Bauer5.9 Bear Dev5.10 Catapult5.11 Coach Logic5.12 Cogran5.13 Comcast/NBC/Sport Engine5.14 Dick's5.15 Engage Sports5.16 FiXi Competition Management5.17 HorizonWebRef.com5.18 InterContinental Hotels Group IHG5.19 Jevin5.20 Jonas Software/EZFacility5.21 JoomSport5.22 LeagueApps5.23 LeagueLobster5.24 LeagueRepublic5.25 Marriott5.26 NBC/SportsEngine5.27 Nike5.28 QSTC5.29 RosterBot5.30 SFA Sports Facilities Advisory & Sports Facilities Management5.31 Sideline Sports5.32 SIP5.33 Sixgill5.34 Sportlyzer5.35 SPay/Stack Sports5.28 Steel Sports5.29 SwimTopia5.30 Teamer5.31 TeamSideline.com5.32 TeamSnap5.33 Under Armour5.34 Vista Equity Partners Fund IV and Vista Equity Partners Fund III/Lanyon5.35 VNN Sports5.36 Wooter5.37 YourTeamOnline5.38 Zebra Technologies Sports Solutions5.39 Zuluru5.40 Selected List of Youth Sports Software Companies

