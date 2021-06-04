Global Yoga And Exercise Mats Market (2021 To 2026) - Rising Popularity Of Yoga Is Expected To Accelerate Growth

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yoga and Exercise Mats Market by Material (Polyvinyl Chloride, Natural Rubber, Polyurethane, Thermoplastic Elastomer, Others), Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Store), End-Use, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global yoga and exercise mats market size is projected to grow from USD 11.7 billion in 2021 to USD 15.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

The rising popularity of yoga, an increase in the rate of obesity, and an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases across the globe is expected to accelerate the growth of the yoga mat market.

The health club end-use segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the health club segment is projected to grow at the highest CARG during the forecast period. A health club is a place that keeps exercise equipment for the purpose of physical exercises, muscle strengthening, and general physical workouts. In business terms, it is a company providing people access to controlled environmental space, along with services focused on physical fitness and health. In recent years, the number of health clubs and fitness services has risen globally due to an increase in health-conscious individuals. According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) Global Report, in 2019, the revenues in the fitness industry totaled to USD 94 billion, estimating that the health clubs may reach 230 million members by the end of 2030. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) also predicts the number of fitness trainers and instructors will grow by 13% from 2018 to 2028. These developments suggest that the growth of the fitness industry will also lead to a rise in the number of health clubs globally.

The specialty store distribution channel segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty store segment is projected to grow at the highest CARG during the forecast period. A specialty store is a retail store that focuses on offering specific product categories rather than retailers who sell an array of consumer goods. This store focuses on providing an assortment of brands, styles, and models in a specific category of goods. For instance, Lululemon Athletica's retail stores are typical specialty stores that focus on athletic wear and fitness products as compared to Walmart (hypermarket), which focuses on a wide category of products. Fitness products, such as yoga and exercise mats, are abundantly available in a specialty store, as this store focuses more on increasing their sales, in terms of volume, as compared to supermarkets.

The other materials segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on material, the others segment is projected to grow at the highest CARG during the forecast period. Other materials used for producing yoga and exercise mats include cotton and jute. These materials are plant fibers and are extracted from natural sources. Consumers are switching to use eco-friendly products in their daily lives. As a result, cotton and jute yoga and exercise mats are also being preferred over polyvinyl chloride or polyurethane mats. Cotton and jute yoga and exercise mats are breathable, durable, and can be washed easily as compared to other mats.

North America is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the yoga and exercise mats market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the yoga and exercise mats market from 2021 to 2026. The increasing popularity of yoga and the rising obesity rate in the region are driving the demand for yoga and exercise mats in North America. The North America region segment in this study comprises the US, Canada and Mexico. A joint study research study conducted by the University of Columbia and Harvard reported that if the current trend continues, more than 50% of the adult population in the US would be obese by 2050. The chief causes of obesity include unhealthy food intake, lack of physical activity, and sedentary lifestyles. These factors are creating a favorable environment for the increased adoption of yoga and exercises to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Yoga and Exercise Mats Market4.2 Yoga and Exercise Mats Market, by Region4.3 Yoga and Exercise Mats Market in Apac, by Material4.4 Yoga and Exercise Mats Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.2 Restraints5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.4 Challenges5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Technology Analysis5.5 Supply Chain Analysis5.6 Ecosystem/Market Map of Yoga and Exercise Mats5.7 Average Selling Price Trend5.8 Patent Analysis5.8.1 Introduction5.8.2 Insights5.8.3 Top Assignees5.9 COVID-19 Impact on Yoga and Exercise Mats Market5.10 Yc-Ycc Shift5.11 Trade Data Statistics5.12 Case Study Analysis5.13 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 Yoga and Exercise Mats Market, by Material6.1 Introduction6.2 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)6.3 Polyurethane (PU)6.4 Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)6.5 Natural Rubber6.6 Others

7 Yoga and Exercise Mats Market, by Distribution Channel7.1 Introduction7.2 Supermarket and Hypermarket7.3 Speciality Store7.4 E-Commerce7.7 Others

8 Yoga and Exercise Mats Market, by End Use8.1 Introduction8.2 Health Club8.3 Personal

9 Yoga and Exercise Mats Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Accessory Arcade

Adidas Ag

Alo Yoga

Barefoot Yoga

Columbia Sportswear Company

Ecoyoga Ltd.

Eupromed S.R.O.

Fabrication Enterprises, Inc.

Fitness Mats India

Hugger Mugger Yoga Products

Jade Yoga

Kurma Grip

La Vie Boheme Yoga

Liforme Ltd.

Lululemon Athletica Inc

Manduka LLC

Ningbo Mylon Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd.

Quanzhou Sansheng Rubber Plastic Foamed Shoes Materials Co., Ltd.

Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Shanghai Fitness Sourcing Inc.

Shenzhen Haifuxing Technology Co., Ltd.,

Stilelibero Ltd.,

Tego

Uwin

Winboss Industrial Co., Ltd

Xiamen Sanfan Sports Products Co, Ltd.

Yoga Design Lab

Yoga Direct, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h877wr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-yoga-and-exercise-mats-market-2021-to-2026---rising-popularity-of-yoga-is-expected-to-accelerate-growth-301306003.html

SOURCE Research and Markets