Global Yoga Accessories Market- Adidas AG, Barefoot Yoga Co., Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth

Global Yoga Accessories Market
NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The yoga accessories market is poised to grow by USD 4.99 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The report on the yoga accessories market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product premiumization due to more innovation in yoga accessories.
The yoga accessories market analysis includes Product, Distribution Channel, and Geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing number of yoga practitioners and wellness initiatives of the government and corporate agencies as some of the prime reasons driving the yoga accessories market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The yoga accessories market covers the following areas:
Yoga Accessories Market SizingYoga Accessories Market ForecastYoga Accessories Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- adidas AG
- Barefoot Yoga Co.
- Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc.
- JadeYoga
- La Vie Boheme Yoga
- Liforme Ltd.
- lululemon athletica Inc.
- Manduka LLC
- Sequential Brands Group Inc.
- Yoga Direct LLC
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Yoga mats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Yoga straps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Yoga blocks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- Barefoot Yoga Co.
- Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc.
- JadeYoga
- La Vie Boheme Yoga
- Liforme Ltd.
- lululemon athletica Inc.
- Manduka LLC
- Sequential Brands Group Inc.
- Yoga Direct LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/yoga-accessories-market-industry-analysis
