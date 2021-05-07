Global Yoga Accessories Market- Adidas AG, Barefoot Yoga Co., Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth

NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The yoga accessories market is poised to grow by USD 4.

NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The yoga accessories market is poised to grow by USD 4.99 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The report on the yoga accessories market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product premiumization due to more innovation in yoga accessories.

The yoga accessories market analysis includes Product, Distribution Channel, and Geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing number of yoga practitioners and wellness initiatives of the government and corporate agencies as some of the prime reasons driving the yoga accessories market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The yoga accessories market covers the following areas:

Yoga Accessories Market SizingYoga Accessories Market ForecastYoga Accessories Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

adidas AG

Barefoot Yoga Co.

Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc.

JadeYoga

La Vie Boheme Yoga

Liforme Ltd.

lululemon athletica Inc.

Manduka LLC

Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Yoga Direct LLC

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Yoga mats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Yoga straps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Yoga blocks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

