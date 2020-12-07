Global Work Light Market Outlook And Forecasts, 2019-2020 & 2025 - Major Players Are Philips Lighting, Osram, And HARMAN International

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Work Light Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Work Light Market ReportThe global work light market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2025.The global work light market growth is driven by ongoing demand for replacement of conventional lighting systems in developed economies, along with the need to develop globally-built modern infrastructure. The market is witnessing a transition from old lighting technology to energy-efficient and integrated lighting infrastructure. Government agencies across the globe constantly strive to phase out the use of incandescent lights and halogen lamps, which are expected to drive the demand for energy-efficient and high-performance lighting systems. The availability of tax discounts and subsidies by regulatory bodies to promote the use of efficient lighting technology is another driver for the growth.The global work light market has been vastly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is widely affected as associated sectors such as infrastructure development, stage events, hospitality has been severely influenced due to the outbreak of the virus. As a short-term impact, China-dependent countries have started witnessing the rise in LED prices. In a major commercial region such as India, the price of LED bulbs and lights has witnessed a rise of 11% from March 2020 as manufacturers face a supply shortage of electronic components due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. Global Work Light Market SegmentationThe global work light market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, technology, end-users, and geography. The flashlight segment has been witnessing significant innovations. The market demand for flashlights across the globe has witnessed impressive growth in the last five years. However, the demand is likely to decline moderately due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which has immensely affected the supply chain of the market. As the utility of flashlights is significant in hunting such as locating hunting posts, reading maps in dark, tracking animal paths, and handling weapons safely, the growth in hunting activities is likely to push the demand for portable lights.The conventional lights market continues to grow as these lights are economical and cost-effective. The segment is witnessing the demand as LED lights are associated with high costs. However, the cost analysis suggests the incremental cost of LED will continue to decline during the forecast period. Factors such as energy and construction laws, service rebates, and consumer demand for goods that can offer low energy and maintenance costs often drive the segment. However, the rare earth crisis has forced producers to move some of their emphasis from value-added to cost-effective solutions.The concept of the smart factory has been implementing in the developed regions such as the US and European regions. With lighting being one of the key components of the manufacturing industry, commercial lightings have moved from conventional lighting solutions to smart lighting solutions. Vendors have been focusing on the industrial IoT revolution through its cloud-based IIoT platforms. Thus, they have combined intelligent lighting, smart sensors, and software to develop new efficiencies and real-world ROI for industrial environments worldwide. The increased focus to decrease carbon emissions is diversifying energy dependency and decreasing the cost. This transaction is likely fueling the demand for innovative work light products. Vendors catering to the global work light market can consider building a strategic network channel along attractive and revenue efficient packages to meet new lighting demands.Hospitality is one of the key end-user segments, which is a prominent user of work lights for decoration and soothing effects. It plays a vital role in the attraction and retention of the customer base. Hospitality, a major contributor to the tertiary sector in India, is currently emerging as a thriving industry as the country has become a preferred destination for numerous local and foreign tourists. The increase in tourism has also boosted opportunities for the lighting industry as the market for modern and creative lighting fixtures and lamps have tripled. INSIGHTS BY VENDORSThe global work light market share is fragmented due to the presence of local and global players. Philips Lighting, Osram, and HARMAN International (Samsung) are the key leading vendors. The market is highly concentrated in developed countries, such as the US and other Western European countries, while it is in its nascent stage in developing economies such as China and India. KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:1. What is the global work light market share and growth rate during 2020-2025?2. What are the technological advances factors impacting the growth of the North America work light market?3. Which product/technology/end-user/geography is gaining the largest revenues in the market by 2025?4. Who are the leading vendors in the work light market and what are their market shares?5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the work light market? MARKET DYNAMICS Market Opportunities & Trends

Rising Demand For Energy-Efficient Lighting

Shifting Focus To Smart Lighting & Iot

Opportunity For Incorporating Innovative Technology

Market Growth Enablers

Transformation In Energy Policies Globally

Increasing Infrastructural Developments

Enhanced User Experience Due To Lighting

Market Restraints

High Initial Investment

Covid-19 Pandemic Hit Affecting Market Growth

Political Turmoil: Restraint For Innovative Market

