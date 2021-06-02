Global Wireless Sensors Technology And Market Report 2021-2026: Intense Competition Among Wireless Technologies Including Zigbee, EnOcean, Z-wave, Wi-Fi6LoWPAN (Thread), And Bluetooth Smart

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for wireless sensor technologies should grow from $4.3 billion in 2021 to $6.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

This report presents the forecast for wireless sensor devices for 2021 through 2026 based on estimated volume and manufacturers' total revenues. These forecasts are further broken down by the various parameters that can be measured by the sensors, end applications and region.

Home automation and other indoor End-Use Applications should continue as the largest contributor to the wireless sensor market in the Americas region. However, intense competition among wireless technologies, including Zigbee, EnOcean, Z-wave, Wi-Fi6LoWPAN (Thread), and Bluetooth Smart, will mitigate its influence.

Companies associated with each of these applications continue to put considerable investment and effort in ensuring the privacy of their technology. Consequently, the market has experienced a chaotic rollout of wireless sensor-enabled products. Home automation and similar application stakeholders have been among the quickest to launch products.

The dominance of the end-application vertical reflects this factor. Its influence should recede as other end applications, notably in the industrial domain, aggressively adopt wireless sensors. Intelligent transportation-driven automotive engineering and design domains are dominated more by electronic technologies than by mechanical technologies. Accordingly, this trend is pushing growth in the wireless sensors market.

During the forecast period of this report, the market for wireless sensors for ecology and agriculture applications in the Americas is expected to achieve the highest growth rate. Wireless sensors can collect information about crop growth, proper watering patterns and fertilizer requirements.

The agriculture industry is faced with the challenge of growing enough food for the world's growing population. The increasing use of wireless sensors for agriculture is expected to boost the growth of the wireless sensors market in the Americas.

Also, the increasing adoption of IoT-based wireless sensors across end-user applications is expected to drive the growth of the wireless sensors market. End-user applications include home automation, energy infrastructure, healthcare, industrial automation, logistics and transport, ecology and agriculture, and defense and surveillance.

The prominent players in the market include ABB, Digi International, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser, Honeywell International Inc., HP (Aruba Networks), Johnson Controls International plc, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Inc. (CSR), Renesas, Robert Bosch AG (Bosch Security Systems), Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, and United Technologies Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Fundamentals of Sensors

Wireless Sensors

IoT and WSN

Mesh Networks

Sensor Life Cycle Assessment

Technology Life Cycle

Market Trend Analysis

Overview

Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Influences

Analysis of Market Opportunities

Increased Adoption of Wireless Sensors Across Various Applications for Remote Monitoring

The Growth of Smart Cities

The Growth of Industrial Internet of Things

Rising Potential for Wireless Sensors in Environmental Monitoring (Ecology) and Agriculture

Synergies/Collaborations Between Various Wireless Standards and Their Increasing Usage in Industrial Applications

Market Restraints

Security and Privacy Issues of WSNs

Impact of COVID-19 on the Wireless Sensors Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Measurable Parameters

Wireless Temperature Sensors

Wireless Pressure Sensors

Wireless Level Sensors

Wireless Flow Sensors

Wireless Chemical Composition Sensors

Wireless Biological Characteristic Sensors

Wireless Motion and Position Sensors

Wireless Surveillance and Image Sensors

Wireless Humidity Sensors

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Wireless Standard/Technology

802.15.4 Standard/Technology

Bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart

Bluetooth Smart: The Game Changer

RFID

Near-Field Communication: A Special Case of RFID

Wi-Fi, IPv6 over Low-power Wireless Personal Area Networks and Thread

ZigBee and RF4CE

Zigbee PRO

Zigbee IP

Zigbee Smart Energy Standard

Other 802.15.4-based Technologies

WirelessHART

ISA100.11a Standard

EnOcean

Z-Wave

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-Use Application

Industrial Automation

Energy Infrastructure

Ecology and Agriculture

Logistics and Transport

Defense and Surveillance

Healthcare

Home Automation and Other Indoor Applications Domain

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

ABB

Banner Engineering Corp.

Digi International

Dust Networks Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser

Enocean

Honeywell International Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (Aruba Networks)

Jacobs Engineering Inc. (Apprion)

Johnson Controls International Plc (Tyco International Plc)

KCF Technologies

Lord Microstrain Sensing Systems

Microchip Technology (Microsemi Corp. And Atmel)

Moog Crossbow

NXP Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Corp. (Integrated Device Technology)

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens Ag

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments

United Technologies Corp.

