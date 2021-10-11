Global Wireless Mesh Network Market (2021 To 2026) - Featuring Qualcomm, ABB And Ruckus Wireless Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wireless Mesh Network Market (2021-2026) by Component, Mesh Design, Service, Radio Frequency, Application, End-use, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wireless Mesh Network Market is estimated to be USD 6.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.7 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13%.Key factors such as the development of smart cities and smart devices, industrial applications, and advancements in the wireless communication sector have been driving the overall Wireless Mesh Network market growth. Security applications have a high demand for improved coverage, structural flexibility, and multi-hop, high-speed short-distance transmission capability of video surveillance systems. These requirements are fulfilled by WMN, and thus augmenting the WMN market growth in security applications.Conversely, data security and privacy concerns, high cost of installation are the major restraints for the market growth. Technical issues are the challenges faced by the WMN market. The recent developments, new product launches, and product innovations, and mergers and acquisitions are undertaken by the major market players are expected to boost the market. Market Dynamics Drivers

Rapid Demand for Bandwidth Requirement

Growing Adoption of Smart Connected Devices

Need for A Consistent and Stable Network

Reduction in the Cost of Connected Devices

Increasing Connectivity in The Mobiles and Handsets, Due to Artificial Intelligence

Restraints

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

Adoption of Advanced Networking Technologies Among SMEs

Potential Growth Opportunities for Security System Integrators

The Development of Infrastructure and Smart Cities

Challenges

Lack of Standards for Interconnectivity and Interoperability

The Global Wireless Mesh Network Market is segmented further based on Component, Mesh Design, Service, Radio Frequency, Application, End-use, and Geography. Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are Qualcomm, ABB, Qorvo, Cisco, Ruckus Wireless, Aruba Networks, Wirepas, Firetide, Strix Systems, Lumen Radio, Concentris Systems, Fluidmesh Networks, etc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Wireless Mesh Network Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.4 Challenges4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Component6.1 Introduction6.2 Physical Appliances6.3 Mesh Platforms6.4 Services 7 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Mesh Design7.1 Introduction7.2 Infrastructure Wireless Mesh7.3 AD-HOC Mesh 8 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Service8.1 Introduction 8.2 Deployment and Provisioning8.3 Network Planning8.4 Network Security8.5 Network Analytics8.6 Support and Maintenance8.7 Network Testing8.8 Network Consulting8.9 Network Optimization 9 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Radio Frequency9.1 Introduction9.2 Sub 1 GHZ Band9.3 2.4 GHZ Band9.4 4.9 GHZ Band9.5 5 GHZ Band 10 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Application10.1 Introduction 10.2 Video Streaming and Surveillance10.3 Telecommunication10.4 Disaster Management and Public Safety10.5 Smart Mobility10.6 Border Security (GPS Tracking)10.7 Smart Manufacturing10.7.1 Workforce and Asset Tracking10.7.2 Predictive Maintenance10.7.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management10.7.4 Other Smart Manufacturing Applications10.8 Smart Building and Home Automation10.9 Others 11 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By End use11.1 Introduction 11.2 Education11.3 Government11.4 HealthCare11.5 Hospitality11.6 Mining11.7 Oil & Gas11.8 Transportation & Logistics11.9 Smart Cities and Smart Warehouses11.10 Others 12 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Geography

13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Competitive Quadrant13.2 Market Share Analysis13.3 Competitive Scenario13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions13.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements13.3.4 Investments & funding 14 Company Profiles14.1 Qualcomm14.2 ABB14.3 Qorvo14.4 Cisco Systems14.5 Ruckus Wireless14.6 Aruba Networks14.7 Synapse Wireless14.8 Wirepas14.9 Rajant Corporation14.10 Strix Systems14.11 Cambium Networks14.12 Firetide14.13 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP14.14 Fluidmesh Networks 14.15 Concentris Systems14.16 SCAN RF Projects14.17 Lumen radio,14.18 ValuePoint Networks14.19 Proxim Wireless14.20 Winncom Technologies Corp14.21 Trilliant Holdings Inc.14.22 Filament14.23 Veniam14.24 Hype Labs14.25 Quantenna Communications, Inc 15 Appendix

