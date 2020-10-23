Global Wireless Health And Fitness Devices Market 2020-2027 - The Merger Of Consumer Electronics With Professional Medical Equipment

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Health and Fitness Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market to Reach 464.6 Million Units by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices estimated at 221.6 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 464.6 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sports & Fitness, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.1% CAGR and reach 280.4 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Remote Health Monitoring segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U. S. Market is Estimated at 59.9 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGRThe Wireless Health and Fitness Devices market in the U. S. is estimated at 59.9 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 99.2 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR. Professional Healthcare Segment to Record 15.8% CAGRIn the global Professional Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 13.8 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 36.4 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 68 Million Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 17.5% CAGR through the analysis period. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices: Enabling Intelligent, Convenient, Virtual, Passive, and Continuous Healthcare Monitoring

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges Summarized

Recent Market Activity

Convergence of Health and Fitness Devices with Information Technology Transform the Healthcare Industry

Wireless Healthcare Devices: Merger of Consumer Electronics with Professional Medical Equipment

Wearable Technology: Intertwined Closely with the Expanding Healthcare Delivery Model

Products and Apps that Integrate Data from Varied Sources: Future of Fitness and Health Tracking Devices

Affordable Healthcare

Preventive Healthcare

Chronic Disease Management

Healthcare Services Anytime Anywhere

Key Challenges with Regard to Use of Wireless- based Solutions in the Healthcare System

Despite Limitations, Myriad Health and Wellness Benefits of Wireless Healthcare Devices Drive Widespread Adoption

Personalized Health and Fitness

Enhanced Sleep Quality

Healthcare and Insurance

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Overall Medical Devices Industry

Future of Medical Devices is All About IT-Enabled Devices

3D Printing: A Boom for Medical Device Manufacturing

Partnerships with Experts Essential for Wireless Medical Devices Manufacturing

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets Dominate, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Proliferation of Smart and Intelligent Wireless Health and Fitness Devices: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Smart Fitness Trackers: Integrating Intelligent Programs and Smart Sensors for Real-time Communication of Vital Metrics

Wireless Professional Healthcare Devices Revolutionize Consumer Healthcare in Hospital Settings

Urgent Need for Democratization of Healthcare Drives Demand for Mobile Health (mHealth) Devices

mHealth: A Key Enabler of Data Outside the Hospital Setting

Digital Communication within the Hospital Setting Account for Largest Share of the mHealth Platform

mHealth for Tagging Mobility Aids and Hospital Staff

Bright Future Projected for mHealth Devices

Growing Prominence of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics in Digital Health Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth

Penetration of Wearable Health Devices Fuels Demand for Healthcare Big Data Analytics

Booming Demand for Big Data Applications in the Healthcare Sector

Growing Data from Wearable Devices Prompts Enterprises to Redesign Information Infrastructures

Rising Need to Reduce Human Dependency and Human-Associated Errors Drives Prospects for Healthcare IoT

Low Cost, Wide Usage of Sensors, and Other Benefits Drive Robust Adoption of Healthcare IoT

Key Challenges in the Adoption of Healthcare/Medical IoT

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Continuous Monitoring Benefits Market Expansion

Global Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Prevalence and Wireless Devices for CVD Management

Global Diabetes Prevalence and Wireless Devices for Blood Glucose Monitoring

Global Hypertension Prevalence and Wireless Devices for Blood Pressure Monitoring

Wearable EEG Monitors

Wearables for Continuous Fetal Monitoring

Wearable Defibrillators

Smartphone Penetration & Declining Price of Connected Devices Drive Adoption of Health and Fitness Apps

Rising Importance of App Ecosystem

Wireless Home Healthcare Devices Market Offers Significant Prospects

Patient Monitoring Goes Wireless

Home Monitoring Device Market Set to Grow Rapidly

Remote Patient Monitoring Shows Promise in Enhancing Care Efficiency and Reducing Costs

Growing Need to Reduce Mortality and Morbidity Rates Boost Demand for Telemonitoring Devices

Wireless Devices Aids in Curtailing ER Visits

Immobile Patients to Gain from Increased Uptake of Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

Telehealth under Threat from Wireless Consumer Devices?

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Health and Fitness Issues: A Vital Growth Driver

Wireless Sports & Fitness Devices Continue to Witness Rapid Growth

Smartwatches: Intelligent Wrist Wear for Today's Health Conscious, Digital, and Connected Individual

Wireless Devices for Corporate Wellness Programs Offer Huge Untapped Market Opportunities

Increasing Obesity Levels Drives Strong Consumer Interest in Heart Rate Monitors

Compatibility with Multiple Operating Systems Make Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ the Dominant Technologies in Wireless Healthcare Devices

Bluetooth in Medical Devices

Bluetooth Smart: Bluetooth Low Energy Standard (BLE) that Empowers Wireless Devices

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Wearable Medical Devices

Ranking of Factors Restraining Wearables Purchase

Battery Life Limitations

Privacy Concerns

Design Issues

