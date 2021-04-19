Global Wireless Charging Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Charging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless charging market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Wireless charging refers to the process of electrically charging battery-powered equipment or devices without physically connected cables. It works on the principle of inductive power transfer or magnetic resonance in which an electric current is passed between two objects through the use of coils so as to induce an electromagnetic field. It provides a safe, convenient and reliable way to charge and power numerous electrical devices at homes and workplaces.The various benefits associated with wireless charging, such as ease of handling and mobility, protection from electric shocks, flexibility, etc., are contributing to the growth of the global wireless charging market. Further, the rising proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) is boosting the demand for wireless charging as it is a convenient method to power an IoT network. Moreover, integration of wireless charging solutions in automobiles and the increasing applications of wireless charging in the healthcare segment represent some of the other factors that are driving the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global wireless charging market to reach a value of US$ 25 Billion by 2026.The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Convenient Power HK Limited, Energizer Holdings, Inc, Integrated Device Technology, Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Powermat Technologies Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Witricity Corporation and Samsung.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Wireless Charging Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Price Analysis5.5 Market Breakup by Technology5.6 Market Breakup by Transmission Range5.7 Market Breakup by Application5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast5.10 SWOT Analysis5.10.1 Overview5.10.2 Strengths5.10.3 Weaknesses5.10.4 Opportunities5.10.5 Threats5.11 Value Chain Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Research and Development5.11.3 Raw Material Procurement5.11.4 Manufacturing5.11.5 Marketing5.11.6 Distribution5.11.7 End-Use5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.12.1 Overview5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.12.4 Degree of Competition5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes 6 Market Breakup by Technology6.1 Inductive Charging6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Resonant Charging6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Radio Frequency Based Charging6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Transmission Range7.1 Short Range7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Medium Range7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Long Range7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Consumer Electronics8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Automotive8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Healthcare8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Industrial8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Defense8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Asia Pacific9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 North America9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Market Structure10.2 Key Players10.3 Profiles of Key Players10.3.1 Convenient Power HK Limited 10.3.2 Energizer Holdings, Inc.10.3.3 Integrated Device Technology10.3.4 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated10.3.5 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd 10.3.6 Powermatic Technologies Ltd.10.3.7 Qualcomm Incorporated 10.3.8 Texas Instruments Incorporated 10.3.9 Witricity Corporation 10.3.10 SamsungFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1cvil

