Global Wire And Cable Management Market Outlook To 2027 - Featuring Atkore, Eaton & Grainger Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wire and Cable Management - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wire and Cable Management - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Wire and Cable Management Market accounted for $19.27 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $42.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Demand from data centers and IT facilities and rapid growth in the construction sector are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a volatile price of raw materials is restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand from renewable power generation sector would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Wire and Cable Management refers to management of electrical or optical cable in a cabinet or an installation. The term is used for products, workmanship or planning.

Based on End-user, the commercial segment is likely to have a huge demand. Growing urban population, increasing investment in the construction sector, and need for easy-to-handle data cables in data centers are driving the commercial segment. By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increased investments in renewable power sources in India and countries in South-East Asia and growing industrialization in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Wire and Cable Management Market include Atkore, Eaton, Grainger, Hellermann Tyton, Hubbell, Legrand Sa, Niedax Group, OBO bettermann, Panduit, Pentair, Schneider Electric and Thomas and betts.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Product Analysis3.7 End-user Analysis3.8 Emerging Markets3.9 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Wire and Cable Management Market, By Material5.1 Introduction5.2 Non-Metallic5.3 Metallic 6 Global Wire and Cable Management Market, By Cable Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Communication Wire & Cable6.3 Power Cable 7 Global Wire and Cable Management Market, By Sales Channel7.1 Introduction7.2 Aftermarket7.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider 8 Global Wire and Cable Management Market, By Product8.1 Introduction8.2 Boxes & Covers8.3 Cable Raceway8.4 Cable Tray & Ladders8.5 Conduits & Trunking8.6 Glands & Connectors8.7 Ties, Fasteners, & Clips8.8 Wiring Duct8.9 Other Products8.9.1 Cable Cord8.9.2 Floor Sockets8.9.3 Poles8.9.4 Tube 9 Global Wire and Cable Management Market, By End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Residential9.3 Industrial9.4 Commercial 10 Global Wire and Cable Management Market, By Geography10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.2 Canada10.2.3 Mexico10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.2 UK10.3.3 Italy10.3.4 France10.3.5 Spain10.3.6 Rest of Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.4.1 Japan10.4.2 China10.4.3 India10.4.4 Australia10.4.5 New Zealand10.4.6 South Korea10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific10.5 South America10.5.1 Argentina10.5.2 Brazil10.5.3 Chile10.5.4 Rest of South America10.6 Middle East & Africa10.6.1 Saudi Arabia10.6.2 UAE10.6.3 Qatar10.6.4 South Africa10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Developments11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers11.3 New Product Launches11.4 Expansions11.5 Other Key Strategies 12 Company Profiling12.1 Atkore12.2 Eaton12.3 Grainger12.4 Hellermann Tyton12.5 Hubbell12.6 Legrand Sa12.7 Niedax Group12.8 OBO Bettermann12.9 Panduit12.10 Pentair12.11 Schneider Electric12.12 Thomas and BettsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dorji0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wire-and-cable-management-market-outlook-to-2027---featuring-atkore-eaton--grainger-among-others-301154105.html

SOURCE Research and Markets